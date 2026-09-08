Huawei launches four regional AI healthcare solutions at HIMSS26 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS26 APAC a flagship digital health event for the Asia-Pacific region at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. During the event, Huawei hosted the "AI for Health, Health for All" forum, bringing together more than 100 healthcare leaders, experts, and partners from across APAC. At the forum, Huawei and its ecosystem partners jointly launched four AI+ Healthcare Solution Scenarios, combining digital and intelligent infrastructure with healthcare expertise to accelerate AI adoption in high-value clinical and hospital workflows.

In the smart ward scenario, Huawei collaborated with Cadi Scientific and Lachesis to launch the AI+ Smart Ward Solution. Combining continuous vital-sign monitoring, intelligent sensing, RTLS and smart medical carts, the solution transforms care from periodic monitoring to continuous observation and from reactive response to proactive risk prevention. It streamlines point-of-care workflows, reduces repetitive nursing tasks and enables earlier risk detection, helping hospitals enhance patient safety and improve ward operational efficiency.

In the pathology scenario, Huawei collaborated with TEKSQRAY to launch the AI+ Pathology Scenario Solution, combining TEKSQRAY's digital pathology and AI capabilities with Huawei OceanStor. Evolves from manual microscope-based slide examination to AI-powered analysis of digitized pathology images, enabling faster, more consistent, and data-driven disease diagnosis, and from single case research to population level insights. By reducing repetitive diagnostic workloads and bridging gaps in pathology expertise, it improves diagnostic efficiency and helps extend more consistent, high-quality pathology services to patients.

In the clinical decision support scenario (CDSS), Huawei collaborated with GuidelineX to launch the AI+ CDSS Scenario Solution, supported by Huawei OceanStor and Ascend. The scenario augments clinical decision-making with AI assisted diagnosis, evidence-based treatment support, and early risk alerts, helping clinicians make more precise and consistent decisions while improving the patient experience.

In the full-cycle clinical intelligence scenario, Huawei collaborated with Runda Medical Technology to launch the AI+ Clinical Intelligence Scenario Solution, leveraging Huawei OceanStor and Ascend to enable coordinated AI across care workflows. It brings AI coordination to patient care, enables multi-step workflow orchestration, and helps shift patient journey management from reactive to proactive, streamlining care delivery while allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care.

During HIMSS26 APAC, Huawei also showcased scenario-based solutions across Preventive Healthcare, telemedicine and Hospital Operation Center (HOC) demonstrating how digital and intelligent technologies can extend across the healthcare journey.

Together Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners across APAC to accelerate scenario-based AI innovation and bring intelligence into more healthcare workflows.