Hongkong Land cuts emissions 37%, wins sustainability ranking

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited ("Hongkong Land" or the "Company") has been recognised as a global leader in sustainability, achieving top-tier results in the latest ESG industry rankings. The company has maintained its position as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for a second consecutive year and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the fourth consecutive year, ranking among the top 6% of global performers in the property sector.

Hongkong Land retains status as constituent of Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and becomes a signatory of UNPRI

In the past year, the company has made significant progress in sustainable practices including reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 37% in 2025 against a 2019 baseline, exceeding the halfway mark of previously stated 2030 carbon reduction targets. Hongkong Land has further strengthened governance and accountability through a new Long-Term Incentive Plan where senior management remuneration is linked to long-term performance and success in achieving key sustainability objectives.In 2025, the company also reinforced its commitment to responsible investment by becoming a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an international framework that promotes responsible investment practices and the integration of ESG factors into investment decision-making.Earlier this year, Hongkong Land launched Singapore's largest commercial real estate private fund, the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF), which focuses on ultra-premium and green-certified assets, aligning capital allocation with the company's decarbonisation pathways. SCPREF is also the company's inaugural private real estate fund and lists other high-profile founding, sustainability-focused investors including APG Asset Management and Qatar Investment Authority.Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "Our leading ESG rankings demonstrate that sustainability is built into our core business strategy. Becoming a UNPRI signatory demonstrates our long-term commitment to responsible investment practices, embedding sustainability throughout our culture and shaping sustainable, future-ready cities in partnership with our stakeholders. This disciplined approach ensures we deliver long-term growth while continually enhancing the resilience of our assets."https://www.hkland.com/en

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