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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong promotes arts and sports events season

March 24, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
The city tourism authorities highlighted upcoming cultural performances and athletic competitions attracting international visitors during the period.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Hong Kong's annual arts season moved into its peak last weekend with ComplexCon (21-22 March) returning for its third edition at AsiaWorld-Expo, bringing an eclectic blend of pop culture to the heart of Asia.

It marks the start of a flurry of themed events at landmark venues across the city, including the acclaimed Art Basel Hong Kong (27-29 March) and Art Central (25-29 March).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of ComplexCon, Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government said, "We are celebrating Hong Kong's unique status as the premier East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. Since its Hong Kong debut in 2024, made possible by the support of our Mega Arts and Cultural Events (Mega ACE) Fund, ComplexCon has established itself as a vibrant and hugely popular cultural event as you can see already, an event of a true blend of pop culture, music, art, and technology, and so much more."

Attracting thousands of fans from near and far, the two-day programme included Complex Live! Stage, featuring a powerhouse line up headlined by global icons, together with a curated mix of regional hip-hop and R&B (rhythm and blues) pioneers. For collectors, the "Hong Kong Element" offered exclusive merchandise.

Two more world-class arts events are coming up this week, namely, Art Basel Hong Kong (27-29 March) and Art Central (25-29 March).

Art Basel Hong Kong returns to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with new sectors and fresh curatorial perspectives. Featuring 240 galleries from some 40 countries and territories, the fair presents artworks by established artists and emerging talents from around the world.

Highlight sectors include "Encounters", showcasing 12 artworks of expansive sculptures and installations drawing on the Five Elements — space/ether, water, fire, wind and earth, while "Insights" features 20 projects focused on artists from Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. Among the newly added themes this year are "Echoes" – a brand new sector spotlighting works created within the past 5 years –, and "Zero 10" dedicated to art of the digital era.

Other returning sectors cover "Discoveries", which is dedicated to solo presentations by emerging artists from 25 galleries and "Kabinett", staging thematic presentations with a total of 35 projects, as well as public programmes offering free public access to "Film", "Conversations" and "Exchange Circle".

Hong Kong's strength in global cultural connectivity is reflected in its position as a leading arts trading hub. "Later this month, we will finalise the details of our collaboration with Art Basel for the next five years. This is the result of sustained investment in our role as a global financial centre, cross-sectoral collaboration, and a shared commitment to make Hong Kong a place where the arts can truly flourish," Law said.

There's more for art enthusiasts to enjoy, with Art Central (25-29 March) lighting up the iconic Central Harbourfront, presenting works from over 100 galleries and 500 artists from Hong Kong, Asia, and beyond. The fair's 11th edition sees the debut of Central Stage, spotlighting artists with recent, current, and upcoming participation in institutional exhibitions, biennials, and other landmark curatorial endeavours of international standing.

This trio of arts and cultural events is part of the wider Hong Kong Mega 8 – a legendary line-up of eight world-class events throughout March and April. Completing the line-up are the Hong Kong Derby and Champions Day (horse racing), UCI Track World Cup (cycling), Hong Kong Sevens (rugby) and LIV Golf Hong Kong.

"I am sure this exhilarating blend of sports, arts and culture will bring you many enjoyable moments and fond memories, infused with the city's unique spirit and unstoppable momentum," Law said.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
hong kong ComplexCon AsiaWorld-Expo Art Basel Hong Kong Art Central

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