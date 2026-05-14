Esperanza, One Cool Stage partner to finance Hong Kong cultural assets

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - Esperanza Fintech (Securities) Limited ("Esperanza" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a tokenized fund managed by the Company has participated in co-presenting The Big Big Day (《大龍鳳》), a Hong Kong theatre IP project produced by One Cool Stage Limited ("One Cool Stage"), a subsidiary of One Cool Group Limited. A cooperation arrangement to this effect has been signed by both parties. The collaboration marks a further extension of Esperanza's regulated fintech solutions — building on its earlier tokenized live-entertainment offerings — into Hong Kong theatre, cultural IP, and fan-engagement scenarios, as the Company continues to explore the commercial value and applications of cultural and entertainment assets under new financing models.



One Cool Group Limited is one of Hong Kong's most recognizable integrated film and entertainment enterprises, with operations spanning film, television, production, post-production, artist management, and related entertainment services. The partnership with One Cool Stage not only reflects Esperanza's continued expansion of tokenization use cases for cultural and entertainment assets, but also showcases the broader development potential of high-quality Hong Kong content and IP under new financing frameworks.



As a Hong Kong-based fintech and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform serving the Asia-Pacific market, Esperanza is committed to operating within a regulated framework to connect quality assets, professional investors, content owners, project operators, and fan communities — building more transparent, participative, and scalable financial infrastructure for cultural and entertainment projects.



Ronald Leung, Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Esperanza, said:



"The Big Big Day project is more than a single theatre collaboration — it represents another important milestone in Esperanza's work to bring tokenized capital solutions to Hong Kong's cultural and entertainment assets. Hong Kong has long stood at the intersection of Asian culture, creativity, and capital. We see this city as the ideal starting point for combining high-quality local content with next-generation fintech infrastructure, and for forging deeper value linkages among content owners, project parties, fan communities, and professional investors. As part of this project, Esperanza will also take the lead in launching tokenized experience applications in Hong Kong, enabling supporters to participate in ticket redemption, exclusive merchandise offerings, and cultural entertainment experiences through relevant tokenized arrangements. This will further extend the interaction between stage productions and audiences beyond the performance itself. Through compliant tokenization solutions, Esperanza will continue to support more projects of cultural significance and market potential in establishing financing connections that are more flexible, more transparent, and more participatory."



Ms. Ella Wong, Chief Financial Officer of One Cool Group Limited, said:



"We are delighted to begin this collaboration with Esperanza. In today's diversified entertainment ecosystem, innovation in financial structuring is critical to advancing the creative industries. Through this partnership, we look forward to leveraging professional fintech infrastructure and solutions to open up more flexible commercial possibilities for Hong Kong's cultural and entertainment assets."



This collaboration also reflects Esperanza's continued strategic build-out in entertainment and cultural assets. The Company is actively sourcing additional projects with tokenization potential and commercial scalability — across film, live entertainment, theatre IP, licensing businesses, AI-driven immersive entertainment, multimedia applications, experiential venues, and other categories underpinned by real-asset foundations and commercial cash flow potential.



As Asia-Pacific's content industries, fan-engagement models, AI technologies, and immersive entertainment ecosystems continue to evolve rapidly, Esperanza expects growing market demand for mature, compliant financial platforms capable of helping high-quality cultural and entertainment projects expand their access to capital, community engagement, and commercialization capabilities. The Company is currently evaluating and progressing multiple related opportunities, with a potential project pipeline expected to exceed HK$2 billion in scale across entertainment and culture, IP licensing, real estate, multimedia, AI immersive entertainment, and other real-world asset applications.



Esperanza emphasizes that the Company will continue to anchor its work in compliance, transparency, and sustainability — guiding cultural and entertainment assets from traditional project financing and single-consumption models toward more institutionalized, digitalized, and participatory new financing markets, and creating new growth opportunities for Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific creative industries.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.