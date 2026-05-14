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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LGT appoints CEO for Thailand wealth management business

May 14, 2026 | 15:39
(0) user say
LGT said it has appointed a new chief executive officer for its wealth management business in Thailand, without naming the individual.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - LGT continues to strengthen its leadership team in Thailand with the appointment of Anchalee Bunsongsikul as Chief Executive Officer of LGT Securities (Thailand) Limited ("LGT Thailand"). This senior management hire underlines the strategic importance of Thailand for LGT and reflects the firm's commitment to further expanding its presence in the market.
Anchalee Bunsongsikul
Anchalee Bunsongsikul

With over three decades of leadership experience in international banking, including most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer, Thailand and Representative Offices for Standard Chartered Bank, Anchalee Bunsongsikul will further strengthen LGT's senior management bench in Thailand. She brings extensive experience in corporate banking, financial markets and client coverage, as well as a deep understanding of the local client landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Henri Leimer, Chief Executive Officer, LGT Private Banking Asia Pacific, said: "Thailand is an important market for us, one where we have built a strong market position through a consistent, relationship-led approach focused on serving Thai families and entrepreneurs." Karn Karuhadej, Managing Director and Senior Market Adviser, added: "Anchalee brings extensive leadership experience, strong client relationships and deep market knowledge that will further strengthen our franchise in Thailand. We look forward to welcoming her to our team and working together to further develop our business in the region."

The appointment will take effect on 15 May 2026. Upon joining LGT Thailand, Anchalee Bunsongsikul will also become a member of the Executive Board Asia Pacific of LGT Private Banking.

LGT has deep roots in Asia. Since opening its first representative office in Hong Kong in 1986, LGT has grown into a competitive regional private bank and wealth manager. In 2019, LGT launched its wealth management business in Thailand. Today, the Bangkok office comprises a strong team of experienced relationship managers and investment consultants who provide investment and wealth management services to Thai clients, complementing LGT's private banking operations in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Across Asia Pacific, LGT has a presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Australia, India and the Middle East, and employs around 1800 people in the region. In 2025, LGT ranked as the sixth1 largest private bank in the region, with USD 164 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2025.
1Based on finews.asia 2025 Private Banking AUM league table (finews.asia Releases 2025 Private Banking AUM League Table)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LGT employs 6000 people who work out of more than 40 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East. www.lgt.com.

By LGT

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LGT LGT Thailand Anchalee Bunsongsikul

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