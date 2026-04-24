Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BizPal Day 2026 launches CapitalOS platform

April 24, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
The financial technology event introduced operating system infrastructure for business capital allocation and fundraising workflows.

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 - BizPal Malaysia hosted BizPal Day 2026, an invite-only event bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners in Johor, where the company formally introduced CapitalOS, its corporate finance platform, and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Malaysian partners My Education Platform and VA Partners.

Attendees of BizPal Day 2026 gather in Johor, Malaysia, bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners for the official introduction of CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform.
Attendees of BizPal Day 2026 gather in Johor, Malaysia, bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners for the official introduction of CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform.


Held at deMori @ FCC Signature, the event featured a live platform demonstration, partner showcase, and networking sessions aimed at facilitating engagement between founders, advisors, and investors.

Introducing CapitalOS

CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform, was presented through a live demonstration during the event. The system integrates operational, brand, and financial data into a structured framework designed to support investor readiness and due diligence.

According to BizPal, the platform is intended to help SMEs organise their business information into formats aligned with investor expectations, enabling clearer communication during fundraising discussions.

“SMEs should never walk into a funding conversation unsure of their numbers,” said Ms. Anya Tan, CEO of BizPal Malaysia.

MOUs Expand Distribution Network

The event also included the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between BizPal and two Malaysian partners, My Education Platform and VA Partners. Both organisations will serve as authorised distributors of BizPal’s education and advisory programmes across Malaysia.

Representatives from BizPal and My Education Platform formalise their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), expanding BizPal’s distribution network across Malaysia.

Representatives from BizPal and My Education Platform formalise their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), expanding BizPal’s distribution network across Malaysia.

The partnerships expand BizPal’s reach within the SME ecosystem by working with local organisations that support business development and capability building.

“Partnering with BizPal allows us to introduce structured, investor-ready methodologies to the SME community we serve,” said Jeff Lee, Director, My Education Platform.

A representative from VA Partners is expected to provide a statement following final endorsement.

Global Mentorship Exchange (GMX)

During the event, BizPal also presented the Global Mentorship Exchange (GMX), an ecosystem initiative designed to connect experienced business leaders with high-potential entrepreneurs.

The initiative provides a structured environment for mentorship supported by data-based evaluation and standardised assessment criteria aligned with investor expectations. GMX was first introduced during BizPal’s Data Fundraising Masterclass in December 2025 and was presented to a broader network of partners and investors at BizPal Day.

Next Steps

Following the event, BizPal plans to expand the adoption of CapitalOS and continue developing its partner network across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.

https://www.bizpal.tech/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BizPal

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BizPal Day 2026 CapitalOS platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SoftwareOne earns Gartner customers' choice recognition

SoftwareOne earns Gartner customers' choice recognition

Ascott invests in AI infrastructure for agentic commerce

Ascott invests in AI infrastructure for agentic commerce

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased at Singapore yacht festival

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased at Singapore yacht festival

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Himchanmaru repositions Korean health food brand globally

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

Antigravity launches cultural preservation through 3D imaging

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

QNAP launches 100 gigabit managed network switch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020