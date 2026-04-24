BizPal Day 2026 launches CapitalOS platform

JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 - BizPal Malaysia hosted BizPal Day 2026, an invite-only event bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners in Johor, where the company formally introduced CapitalOS, its corporate finance platform, and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Malaysian partners My Education Platform and VA Partners.

Attendees of BizPal Day 2026 gather in Johor, Malaysia, bringing together investors, SME founders, and ecosystem partners for the official introduction of CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform.



Held at deMori @ FCC Signature, the event featured a live platform demonstration, partner showcase, and networking sessions aimed at facilitating engagement between founders, advisors, and investors.



Introducing CapitalOS



CapitalOS, BizPal’s corporate finance platform, was presented through a live demonstration during the event. The system integrates operational, brand, and financial data into a structured framework designed to support investor readiness and due diligence.



According to BizPal, the platform is intended to help SMEs organise their business information into formats aligned with investor expectations, enabling clearer communication during fundraising discussions.



“SMEs should never walk into a funding conversation unsure of their numbers,” said Ms. Anya Tan, CEO of BizPal Malaysia.



MOUs Expand Distribution Network



The event also included the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between BizPal and two Malaysian partners, My Education Platform and VA Partners. Both organisations will serve as authorised distributors of BizPal’s education and advisory programmes across Malaysia.

Representatives from BizPal and My Education Platform formalise their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), expanding BizPal’s distribution network across Malaysia.

The partnerships expand BizPal’s reach within the SME ecosystem by working with local organisations that support business development and capability building.“Partnering with BizPal allows us to introduce structured, investor-ready methodologies to the SME community we serve,” said Jeff Lee, Director, My Education Platform.A representative from VA Partners is expected to provide a statement following final endorsement.Global Mentorship Exchange (GMX)During the event, BizPal also presented the Global Mentorship Exchange (GMX), an ecosystem initiative designed to connect experienced business leaders with high-potential entrepreneurs.The initiative provides a structured environment for mentorship supported by data-based evaluation and standardised assessment criteria aligned with investor expectations. GMX was first introduced during BizPal’s Data Fundraising Masterclass in December 2025 and was presented to a broader network of partners and investors at BizPal Day.Next StepsFollowing the event, BizPal plans to expand the adoption of CapitalOS and continue developing its partner network across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.https://www.bizpal.tech/

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