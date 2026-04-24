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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong residents increasingly use AI for mental health support

April 24, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
Survey data showed growing adoption of artificial intelligence chatbots and applications for psychological wellness assistance among city residents.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2026 - There is a particular kind of exhaustion that comes not from the stress itself, but from carrying it in silence — unsure whether it is serious enough to mention, or whether anyone would truly understand.

A newly completed Hong Kong study suggests there may finally be a way to bridge that gap. The AIM Greater China Psychology Research Group has completed a Hong Kong-based study conducted in the 2025–2026 academic year, comparing the effectiveness of human hypnotherapists against AI in delivering hypnotic experience-based stress relief experiences. The findings were striking: a significant proportion of participants felt that both approaches yielded virtually equivalent levels of relaxation — and more than 60% reported preferring their AI session after the fact.

Over 400 Applicants: A Reflection of a Generation in Need of Being Heard

The research team recruited participants experiencing family-related stress via Facebook. Within a short period of the post going live, over 400 individuals voluntarily applied — a figure that speaks not only to the pervasiveness of stress in modern life, but also to a growing willingness among the public to prioritise their own emotional wellbeing and actively seek self-care solutions.

From the applicant pool, 48 participants were randomly selected to take part. Each participant underwent two separate hypnotic experience stress relief audio sessions, each lasting approximately one hour — one recorded by a human hypnotherapist, and one fully generated by AI, including both the script and voice. Participants then compared their personal experiences of both sessions.

What Humans Can Do, AI Can Do Too

In the most critical area of comparison — stress relief effectiveness — the largest single group of participants (41.7%) rated the AI and human sessions as equally effective. On a scoring basis, the AI hypnotic experience averaged approximately 2.92 points, compared to 2.58 points for the human session — with AI coming out marginally ahead.

The study further found that nearly 90% of participants indicated they would enjoy a session if it genuinely helped them feel relaxed. In other words, what people truly care about is whether it works — not whether the voice behind it belongs to a human or a machine. On this front, AI has passed the test.

Over 60% More Willing to Share Their Feelings with AI

The results around personal preference were perhaps the most eye-opening. When asked which session they enjoyed more, 62.5% of participants chose the AI experience — and among women, that number climbed even higher, to 68.4%.

So what made AI the preferred choice? Researchers believe it comes down to one simple thing: feeling safe. With AI, there is no worry about being judged. No fear of saying the wrong thing. No awkwardness. About 1 in 4 participants said they actually found it easier to talk openly with AI — because it communicates in a way that feels clear, calm, and natural, much like everyday conversation.

The truth is, some things are just easier to say when no one is watching. That is not a flaw in human nature — it is simply how many of us work.

When it came to privacy, the findings were equally reassuring. More than half of all participants said they had no concerns about AI handling their personal information. Only a very small number — just 2.08% — said they felt uncomfortable. This points to a growing sense of trust in AI tools among the general public.

AI Reads the Data; Therapists Read the Person

Beyond the hypnotic experience itself, the local research team also evaluated AI's capability as an analytical tool — with equally impressive results.

AI was able to rapidly process large volumes of participant responses, objectively assess individual stress levels, and identify underlying patterns. For instance, AI identified that 35% of participants independently expressed a desire for "personal space" or "better soundproofing" in their homes. On the surface, these may seem like trivial lifestyle concerns — yet AI connected this pattern to the reality of Hong Kong residents living in constrained spaces, highlighting a deeper psychological sense of having "nowhere to breathe". This level of insight would be difficult to uncover through manual review of dozens of questionnaires alone.

AI also observed that many participants habitually occupied the role of "problem-solver" or "mediator" within their households, suppressing their own emotional needs in the process. Researchers noted that this reflects a widely recognised social phenomenon — the pressures faced by eldest daughters and the so-called "sandwich generation," caught between the responsibilities of caring for ageing parents and raising children. AI's ability to rapidly identify these hidden emotional burdens allows therapists to bypass lengthy preliminary assessments and focus more swiftly on the core issues that require their attention.

AI Is Here to Help, Not to Take Over

The local research team emphasises that the study was never intended to position AI as a replacement for human therapists. Rather, the aim is to explore how the two can work in tandem. Much like how blood test reports assist physicians in diagnosis, AI can play an analogous supporting role in the mental health field — organising data, identifying patterns, and lowering barriers to seeking help, so that mental health professionals can direct their energy towards the moments that truly require a human touch.

Those who proactively seek psychological support remain a minority, often deterred by the fear of inconvenience, social stigma, or the awkwardness of speaking up. If AI can serve as the bridge that encourages more people to take that first step, that alone may be its most meaningful contribution to society.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Follow us at hypnosisinstitute.com.hk

By Hypnosis Institute

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TagTag:
mental health AI for mental health support

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