Hong Kong Initiative Aims to Restore Ocean Heritage

January 12, 2026 | 13:32
(0) user say
A new conservation effort transforms symbolic gestures into concrete action, working to revive the city's marine ecosystems and reconnect residents with Hong Kong's rich maritime history and coastal environment.

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the city prepares to welcome the Year of the Horse, a traditional Lunar New Year symbol takes on new significance, the golden oyster – long associated with prosperity, abundance, and good fortune — now carries a deeper message

Beyond its festive glow, the oyster tells a story of ecological power and quiet loss. Once thriving along Hong Kong's coastlines, oyster reefs played a vital role as natural water filters, wave buffers, and biodiversity hotspots. Today, they have all but vanished — and with them, a crucial part of the city's marine heritage.

This January, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) ) invites the public to reconnect with this forgotten ecosystem through the finale edition of its interactive exhibition series: Reviving Hong Kong's Ocean Heritage: Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs. The exhibition will take place at the linkbridge at Lincoln House, Taikoo Place, from January 12 to 23, 2026 (weekdays only).

Located in one of the Hong Kong's most vibrant business districts, the exhibition offers professionals and the public alike a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and discover how they can make a tangible impact on ocean conservation.

From Festive Symbol to Ecological Reality

In Chinese tradition, oysters have long symbolized wealth and longevity — their golden form representing luck and blessings for the year ahead. But the oyster's real-world role is just as powerful. Beneath the surface, oyster reefs anchor entire marine ecosystems: filtering water, stabilizing shorelines, and supporting biodiversity.

Globally, over 85% of oyster reefs have been lost, making them one of the most endangered marine habitats. In Hong Kong, they once supported local livelihoods and coastal resilience — yet their disappearance has gone largely unnoticed.

This exhibition brings their story back into focus, showing how restoring oyster reefs is a nature-based solution that supports climate adaptation, biodiversity recovery, and sustainable economic development.

"Biodiversity loss is no longer an abstract concept — it's a material risk for business, communities, and long-term economic stability," said Anthony Gao, Executive Director for Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships.

"Restoring oyster reefs is more than conservation. It's a practical, nature-based solution that strengthens coastal resilience, supports ESG goals, and helps build a blue economy that benefits both people and the planet. Through this exhibition, we hope to inspire Hong Kong's business community to take the lead — by integrating nature into strategy, and turning sustainability commitments into tangible action."

Immersive Learning Experience and Highlights

The exhibition offers a multisensory journey designed to educate and inspire:

  • A Virtual Reality Journey to restoration sites in Deep Bay and Pak Nai.
  • A full-scale Traditional Oyster Farming Model, featuring authentic poles from Deep Bay.
  • A Water Filtration Video Demonstration, showcasing the oysters natural ability to clean water.
  • A Coastal Resilience Simulation showing how oyster reefs reduce wave impact and protect shorelines from storm surges.
  • Marine Specimens & AR Games inviting participants to rebuild digital reefs.
  • Screening of City of Shells: Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs, a documentary tracing 1,000-year oyster heritage.

Special Lunar New Year Surprises

To celebrate the new year with hope and prosperity, visitors will have the chance to receive a limited-edition Oyster BB's Lucky Scroll — a creative Lunar New Year fai chun that blends festive charm with a call to protect nature. A special red pouch will also be available to selected visitors through on-site engagement, while supplies last.

These efforts would not be possible without the invaluable support and collaboration of our partners. TNC extends its sincere gratitude to the Swire Group Charitable Trust for its generous support, to Swire Institute of Marine Science (SWIMS) and the Explorer Club Hong Kong (ECHK) for their continue expertise and collaboration; and to our venue sponsor, Taikoo Place, for providing a vibrant and accessible platform for public engagement in the heart of one of Hong Kong's most dynamic business communities.

Exhibition Details

Dates: January 12–23, 2026 (Mon–Fri only)
Time: 10:00 – 19:00
Venue: 1/F, Lincoln House linkbridge, Taikoo Place
Admission: Free

Website: http://www.tnc.org.hk

By PR Newswire

The Nature Conservancy

TagTag:
hong kong Ocean Heritage

