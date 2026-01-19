Hong Kong Banquets Trending Towards Smaller Gatherings

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to banquet enquiry data from the past year collected by Runhotel.hk's "Venue Search" platform, Hong Kong's banquet market is undergoing a noticeable shift, driven primarily by changing wedding preferences among younger couples. Compared with the traditional preference for large-scale Chinese wedding banquets, recent enquiry trends indicate a clear move toward more streamlined "light wedding" formats, including Western-style wedding receptions, cocktail weddings, and brunch weddings.

Runhotel.hk data shows that guest numbers for light wedding enquiries typically range between 20 and 50 attendees, representing a significant reduction compared with traditional banquets of over 100 guests. At the same time, wedding planning timelines have shortened. While venues were previously booked around a year in advance, most current enquiries are now made three to six months before the wedding date. In some cases, particularly for small-scale light weddings, venue searches begin as little as one to three months prior to the event.

Market observers note that younger generations place greater emphasis on atmosphere and personalised experiences. As a result, many couples are opting for simpler yet distinctive wedding formats in place of traditional, highly structured ceremonies. This shift has contributed to growing demand for flexible and customisable banquet venues.

Separately, Runhotel.hk has observed a marked increase in enquiries from small and medium-sized enterprises regarding spring dinner banquets in recent months, as the Lunar New Year approaches. These enquiries are primarily focused on venues that offer flexible buyout arrangements and moderate capacity, catering to companies that prefer a streamlined event format while maintaining a strong social and dining atmosphere.

Runhotel.hk stated that platform data indicates the banquet market is moving toward greater "lightweight" and "flexible" solutions. Whether for weddings or corporate gatherings, demand for adaptable arrangements and diversified banquet formats continues to rise.