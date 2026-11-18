SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 - The spare Christmas lights tucked away in storage, the steamboat set brought out once a year or the extra folding chairs gathering dust could soon earn their owners some extra money. Ahead of the festive season, SharedOut, a Singapore-based neighbourhood rental platform, is encouraging residents to rent out items they rarely use to people nearby, helping households earn from existing possessions while giving others a convenient alternative to buying.

The initiative comes as Singaporeans continue to navigate rising living costs. According to UOB's 2026 ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study, 57% of Singapore consumers cited the cost of living as their biggest concern. At the same time, a 2025 survey by the National Environment Agency, released in June 2026, found that 78% of households recycle. SharedOut hopes to encourage another everyday habit: making better use of belongings that might otherwise sit unused.Through the SharedOut app, residents can photograph an item or describe an eligible service, set their own prices and choose their availability. The platform prioritises listings from neighbours within approximately 500 metres, allowing users to find items and services close to home. Providers can decide which requests to accept and arrange convenient local handovers.Developed by Singapore-based Aishin Tech Pte Ltd, SharedOut is already available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To support safer exchanges, the platform incorporates Singpass identity verification for providers, handover photographs, optional rental deposits and human-led dispute reviews.," said Matthew Lee, Founder of SharedOut. "."Beyond household rentals, SharedOut also allows residents to offer eligible home-based services, such as nail services, private tuition and home baking, subject to applicable regulations, including HDB's Home-Based Business Scheme. While accessible across Singapore, SharedOut is focusing on building active networks of providers and renters within individual neighbourhoods, making everyday exchanges more practical and convenient.With Christmas and Chinese New Year approaching, residents can consider listing items such as festive decorations, party furniture and steamboat sets, depending on what they own and wish to offer. Singaporeans interested in earning from their unused possessions or eligible skills can visit sharedout.com.sg to download the app and create their first listing.

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Learn more at sharedout.com.sg.