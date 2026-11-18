MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Opera legends, the two opera legends Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, are set to stage an electric return to the stage on 14 February 2027 for Galaxy Resort Presents:"Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala" at Galaxy International Convention Center (Galaxy ICC). Presented exclusively by Galaxy Macau on Valentine's Day and the ninth day of the Lunar New Year, the one-night-only spectacle will be the duo's only scheduled appearance in Greater China and is set to become one of the most anticipated classical music events of 2027. Tickets will officially go on sale on 14 December 2026. As a privileged benefit, Galaxy Rewards Platinum and above tiers members will enjoy exclusive priority ticketing from 10 December 2026 via the Galaxy Ticketing website (galaxyticketing.com).

Time: 14 February 2027 (Sunday) Venue: Hall ABC, Galaxy International Convention Center (Galaxy ICC) Ticket category and price: MOP/HKD 3,288 / 2,288 / 1,588 / 1,088 / 688



*To be determined by ticketing platforms Galaxy Rewards Platinum and above tiers members exclusive pre-sale: From 5:00 pm, 10 December 2026 (Thursday) Public ticket sales: From 5:00 pm, 14 December 2026 (Monday) Ticketing channels: Galaxy Ticketing, Macau Ticket, Damai, Cityline

The Galaxy Music Gala carries special significance for music lovers across the region. Marking a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Macau, Spanish opera legend Plácido Domingo will once again take the stage with a legacy that has shaped the landscape of opera and classical performance for decades. Renowned for his achievements as a singer, conductor and arts leader, his appearance further reinforces Galaxy Macau's reputation as a premier destination for world-class artists and landmark cultural occasions.The engagement is equally meaningful for admirers of Spanish opera legend José Carreras, who is entering a celebrated final chapter of a distinguished career that has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. As his only scheduled appearance in Greater China on this tour, the Galaxy Music Gala presents a rare opportunity for audiences to experience a legendary artist whose voice, artistry and humanitarian contributions have inspired generations around the world.Joining Domingo and Carreras on stage will be acclaimed fellow Spanish opera singer, soprano Sofía Esparza, whose expressive artistry and captivating stage presence have earned international recognition. The evening will be accompanied by the renowned Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra under the baton of internationally respected conductor Marco Boemi, whose distinguished career has taken him to the world's leading opera houses, concert halls and international festivals.Set against the romance of Valentine's Day and the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year, the Galaxy Music Gala promises an unforgettable evening inspired by themes of love, passion and timeless musical expression. Through beloved operatic arias, treasured classical masterpieces and emotionally stirring duets, audiences will be invited on a captivating musical journey revisiting the repertoire that helped define the remarkable careers of both artists and continues to resonate across generations.To further enrich this extraordinarily romantic occasion, Galaxy Rewards members may also indulge in a specially curated package designed to immerse guests in the unparalleled luxury of the award-winning Galaxy Macau resort experience. From MOP6,088, the experience includes two tickets to the Opera Gala, and additional inclusions, such as an overnight stay at one of Galaxy Macau's nine award-winning luxury hotels, a refined dining experience at a selected signature restaurant, as well as a selection of bespoke shopping or wellness privileges.Dedicated to bringing the world's finest artistic talent and acclaimed musical productions to Macau, Galaxy Macau continues to elevate the city's cultural offerings through landmark entertainment experiences. The highly anticipated reunion of two legendary masters of classical music represents not only an extraordinary occasion for audiences in the Greater Bay Area, but also a celebration of Macau's growing stature as a hub for international cultural exchange. By fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences from around the world, the event further enriches Macau's cultural fabric and supports its emergence as a global destination for distinguished arts and performances.The Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards make discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever. For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.Galaxy Resort Presents:"Plácido Domingo & José Carreras: The Legends United Opera Gala"https://www.galaxymacau.com

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