HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Sick Leave Easy has officially launched an online consultation platform, with the initial phase offering WhatsApp video consultations conducted by Hong Kong registered Chinese medicine practitioners. The platform integrates online applications, appointment arrangements, medical assessment and electronic medical documentation, primarily serving Hong Kong's working population and providing an additional consultation option for cases considered suitable for remote medical care.



Telemedicine Becomes Increasingly Integrated into Healthcare Services in Mainland China and Hong Kong



In recent years, healthcare services in both Mainland China and Hong Kong have increasingly incorporated remote and digital consultation models. Mainland China has established regulatory frameworks for internet hospitals and online medical consultations, covering areas including online consultations, electronic medical records, electronic prescriptions and related pharmaceutical management. Hong Kong has also introduced professional guidance on telemedicine, while selected public and private healthcare services have adopted video consultations for suitable follow-up consultations and health assessments.



Telemedicine is not intended to replace in-person medical care, but to provide an additional consultation channel for cases suitable for remote assessment. Relevant healthcare services remain subject to applicable professional standards, with healthcare professionals responsible for determining whether individual medical conditions are appropriate for consultation by video.



Healthcare Digitalisation Extends from Record Sharing to Service Delivery



Healthcare digitalisation is progressively expanding beyond the storage and sharing of health records to include appointment booking, consultations, medical records, prescriptions and medical documentation. Hong Kong is advancing the eHealth+ five-year development plan, with initiatives covering enhanced healthcare data sharing, service delivery and healthcare process management as part of the continued development of digital health infrastructure.



Against this backdrop, an online consultation platform requires more than a video communication channel. Supporting arrangements such as identity verification, consultation records, electronic documentation and data protection are also necessary to ensure that different stages of medical care can be completed through a clear and traceable process.



Integrating Applications, Video Consultations and Electronic Medical Documents



When illness occurs, travelling to and waiting at a clinic may add to the burden of seeking medical attention. Sick Leave Easy connects consultation applications, appointment arrangements and medical documentation through a digital process, with the aim of reducing unnecessary travel and enabling working individuals requiring sick leave to receive professional assessment based on the relevant medical condition.



Consultation applications and appointment requests can be submitted through the official website, followed by a WhatsApp video consultation according to the confirmed arrangement. The attending registered Chinese medicine practitioner will review symptoms and relevant medical history, provide an assessment and treatment recommendations, and, where clinically appropriate, issue an electronic Chinese medicine prescription and medical certificate.



The current fee for an online Chinese medicine consultation is HK$99 per consultation.



Clearer Separation Between Consultation, Prescribing and Medication Supply



With the development of electronic prescriptions and digital healthcare processes, consultation, prescribing and medication supply can increasingly operate as distinct but connected components of healthcare delivery. Healthcare reform initiatives in Mainland China have included the promotion of separation between medical services and pharmaceutical supply, prescription circulation and greater flexibility for eligible patients to select appropriate channels for obtaining prescribed medication. Digitalisation has also contributed to more traceable processes across consultation, prescription review and medication supply.



At the current stage, Sick Leave Easy focuses on online consultations and related medical documentation and does not provide medication dispensing or medication delivery services. Electronic prescriptions may only be issued by the attending healthcare professional following completion of a consultation and based on the relevant medical condition and professional judgement, maintaining a clear distinction between clinical assessment and subsequent medication arrangements.



Medical Certificates Require Independent Assessment by a Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner



A medical certificate for sick leave, commonly referred to in Hong Kong as a "doctor's note" or "sick leave certificate", is not issued automatically upon submission of an application or payment of the consultation fee.



The decision to issue a medical certificate, the information contained in the certificate and the recommended period of rest must be determined independently by the attending registered Chinese medicine practitioner based on the consultation findings and professional judgement. Guidance on telemedicine issued by the Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board under the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong also provides for the electronic issuance of medical certificates where appropriate.



Remote consultation is not suitable for every medical condition and cannot replace a physical examination where such examination is clinically necessary. Cases that cannot be appropriately assessed through telemedicine should be arranged for in-person consultation or appropriate referral. Serious or urgent symptoms require prompt access to suitable emergency medical services.



Sick Leave Arrangements: Statutory Sick Leave and Sickness Allowance Calculations



According to information published by the Labour Department, an appropriate medical certificate for Category 1 paid sickness days may be issued by a registered medical practitioner, registered Chinese medicine practitioner or registered dentist. The certificate must specify the number of days during which the employee is considered unfit for work and the nature of the relevant illness or injury.



A medical certificate and statutory entitlement to sickness allowance are separate matters. Possession of a medical certificate does not automatically mean that full-paid sick leave applies.



In general, an employee employed under a continuous contract must satisfy the applicable statutory requirements, including taking sick leave for no fewer than four consecutive days, having accumulated sufficient paid sickness days and producing an appropriate medical certificate, before statutory sickness allowance becomes payable. Specific pregnancy-related absences are subject to separate provisions. The daily rate of sickness allowance is generally calculated at four-fifths of the employee's relevant average daily wages in accordance with statutory requirements.



Actual procedures for taking sick leave and calculating sickness benefits remain subject to applicable legislation and employment arrangements. Employment contracts or company policies may provide benefits that are more favourable than the statutory minimum, but statutory rights cannot be reduced by contractual terms. The information provided is for general reference only and does not constitute legal advice for any individual case.



Registered Medical Practitioner Services to Be Introduced in the Next Phase



Sick Leave Easy is preparing to introduce online consultation services conducted by registered medical practitioners. The launch date, scope of services and appointment arrangements will be announced separately.



At present, the available service consists of video consultations conducted by registered Chinese medicine practitioners. Further service developments will be announced according to the platform's implementation schedule.



https://www.sickleaveeasy.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



