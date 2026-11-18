JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – On the afternoon of November 13, the China-Indonesia Cultural Industry Exchange Symposium, co-hosted by the China Intercontinental Communication Center and the ASEAN-China Research Center of the University of Indonesia, was held in Jakarta. Representatives from government agencies, universities, think tanks, media outlets and enterprises of both countries—including the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia, the Copyright Department of the National Copyright Administration of China, the Directorate General of Intellectual Property of the Indonesian Ministry of Law, the Indonesian National Collective Management Organization, and the University of Indonesia—held in-depth discussions on three topics: the digital preservation and innovative transformation of traditional cultural resources; the localized incubation of digital content IP and regional market coordination; and cooperation and industrial synergy in digital cultural products.





Participants noted that cultural industry exchange and cooperation have strengthened bilateral interaction, enhanced mutual understanding, and promoted the sharing and mutual learning of knowledge, experience and innovative practices. In recent years, digital cultural industry has flourished in China and Indonesia, with streaming platforms continuing to invest in original content and emerging fields such as animation, gaming and esports growing rapidly. These emerging sectors becoming a new engine for the regional digital cultural market. China and Indonesia have steadily consolidated the foundation for cooperation in the two-way circulation of digital cultural products such as online literature, online dramas and online games, and each has its own strengths and broad prospects in tapping the potential of digital transformation and promoting AI-empowered content production. Participants agreed that the two sides should fully leverage their respective resource endowments and industrial foundations to deepen collaboration in content co-creation, technology sharing, copyright governance and market connectivity, jointly expanding the development space of the digital cultural industry.

During the symposium, the China-Indonesia Audio-Visual Showcase & "Crafted Anew" Cultural and Creative Achievements Exhibition was held concurrently, showcasing the latest and most diverse online audiovisual products and digital creation tools from both countries. Exhibits such as handmade felt cultural and creative products from Xizang, Jun porcelain artworks from Henan, the "Taosi, an Enduring Heritage across Millennia" XR Immersive Exhibition from Shanxi, and creative games from Tongji University and the Beijing Film Academy were on vivid display, vividly presenting the profound historical heritage of Chinese civilization alongside the innovative achievements of the digital era. Intelligent robots in humanoid and giant panda forms also performed traditional Chinese martial arts, drawing many guests to stop and interact.Participants said they would take this event as an opportunity to further deepen practical cooperation between China and Indonesia in the cultural industry, promote the transformation of digital cultural innovations, and, with culture as a bridge and digital technology as a medium, continuously expand the depth and breadth of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, contributing positively to regional cultural prosperity and mutual learning among civilizations.https://youtu.be/nBqvlgQROak

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.