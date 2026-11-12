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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HGC Global Communications Appoints Frédéric Schepens as Chief Executive Officer

November 12, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
Hong Kong-based digital infrastructure and ICT solutions provider HGC Global Communications announced the appointment of Frédéric Schepens as chief executive officer on 11 November 2026.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – HGC Global Communications("HGC" or the "Group"), a Hong Kong-based digital infrastructure, connectivity and ICT solutions provider with international reach, today announced the appointment of Dr Frédéric Schepens (Fred) as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 November 2026. Fred succeeds Andrew Kwok, who has decided that the time is right to begin the next chapter of his career outside the Group and will support a smooth handover to ensure continuity.

Dr Frédéric Schepens appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HGC
Dr Frédéric Schepens appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HGC

Fred will lead HGC's next phase of growth, overseeing the Group's strategy and operations across its enterprise, consumer, carrier and international businesses. With Hong Kong as its home market, HGC will continue to serve local households and businesses while strengthening the city's role as an international digital hub connecting Asia and the world.

Fred is a seasoned telecoms leader with 30 years of international experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. He founded and led Bayobab, MTN Group's open-access digital infrastructure business. He previously held senior carrier leadership roles at Vodafone and BICS.

Darrin Webb, Executive Vice Chairman of HGC, said, "Fred has built and grown digital infrastructure businesses and knows how to work with customers and partners across markets. That experience is a strong fit for HGC as we expand our businesses and deepen our partnerships in Hong Kong, across Asia and beyond. We are delighted to welcome Fred as CEO. I also want to thank Andrew for his leadership and for the trust he and the team have earned over the years."

Andrew Kwok said, "Leading HGC has been a true privilege. Through years of rapid industry change and challenging market conditions, our talented and dedicated team has shown remarkable resilience, and HGC has evolved and grown stronger as a result. I am deeply grateful to our colleagues, customers and partners for their trust and support. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the industry in a new capacity. Fred brings exceptional international experience across networks, carrier services and digital infrastructure, and I am confident he will lead HGC to even greater success."

Dr Frédéric Schepens, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "I am proud to join HGC and build on the expertise of our people and the trust of our customers. My focus is clear: to strengthen our core businesses and bring our connectivity, digital infrastructure and ICT capabilities closer together to help customers operate securely and adopt AI with confidence. We will be ambitious in our thinking and disciplined in our execution. I look forward to working closely with our people, customers and partners to turn these priorities into practical results."

https://www.hgc.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HGC Global Communications

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TagTag:
HGC Frédéric Schepens HGC Global Communications chief executive officer

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