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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asian Terminals Secures Manila South Harbour Concession Renewal Until 2063

November 12, 2026 | 11:34
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Asian Terminals Inc secured a concession renewal for Manila South Harbour until 2063, supporting long-term investment in port modernisation and infrastructure development in the Philippines, on 12 November 2026.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI), DP World's strategic partner in the Philippines, has secured a 25-year renewal of its concession to operate and develop Manila South Harbour, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Philippine trade and economic growth.

A view of Manila South Harbour, operated by DP World's strategic partner Asian Terminals Inc.
A view of Manila South Harbour, operated by DP World's strategic partner Asian Terminals Inc.

The renewed concession agreement, signed with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), will run from May 2038 up to May 2063, providing long-term certainty for the continued development and modernisation of one of the Philippines' key international trade gateways.

The agreement marks a significant milestone as ATI celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, reflecting four decades of investment in port infrastructure, operational capability and trade connectivity.

Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman, DP World, said:

"The Philippines has significant long-term growth potential and an important role to play in regional and global trade. Realising that potential requires sustained investment in world-class infrastructure that strengthens competitiveness and connects businesses to international markets. This concession renewal provides the certainty needed to plan and invest for decades ahead. It reflects DP World's belief in the Philippines' economic future and our commitment to building enduring partnerships that enable trade and support sustainable growth."

Jason Varsamidis, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Asia Pacific, said:

"The renewal of the Manila South Harbour concession is a strong endorsement of ATI's track record and the long-term partnership it has built with the Philippine Port Authority. Over four decades, ATI has played an important role in developing the infrastructure that supports Philippine trade, and this agreement provides the foundation to build on that legacy. As ATI's partner, our focus is now on the next phase of ATI's development, including investment in capacity, technology and more sustainable operations to ensure Manila South Harbour remains competitive, efficient and responsive to the evolving needs of customers."

Central to this commitment is future-proofing Manila South Harbour to respond proactively to changing trade patterns, increasing cargo volumes, and the evolving needs of shipping lines, importers, exporters, and the broader logistics community.

This includes capacity expansion, the deployment of greener and more energy-efficient cargo-handling equipment, increased automation, and the adoption of advanced digital technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable end-to-end ports and logistics solutions to customers.

Over the past 40 years, ATI has invested more than Php42 billion in developing and modernizing its Philippine port facilities, contributing to the movement of approximately 30 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, 57 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo, and 70 million passengers across its operations.

https://www.dpworld.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DP World

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Asian Terminals Asian Terminals Inc Manila South Harbour

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