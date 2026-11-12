Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore to Open on 15 December 2026

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a Singapore-headquartered global hospitality company wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), today announced that Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore will open on 15 December 2026, marking the second Somerset-branded property in Singapore and bringing Ascott's portfolio in Singapore to 22 properties.

Set along the Singapore River, the new property is designed around the way today's travellers stay, recharge and explore. Guests can look forward to an expansive selection of accommodation options including wellness-tech rooms and family explorer themed rooms, supported by an integrated active wellness journey, and family-friendly experiences.



Wong Kar Ling, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Ascott, shared: "As the needs and expectations of today's travellers continue to evolve, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore marks an important milestone for Somerset, bringing together the defining signatures and experiences while reflecting how the brand continues to evolve for the future. Beyond Singapore, the property serves as one of the global flagships for the Somerset brand. It will play a key role in bringing the Somerset story to life, demonstrating the brand's continued evolution and relevance across markets."



A New Global Flagship for Somerset Building on Somerset's focus on embracing harmony across each stay experience, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore has been designed to support different rhythms of living, bringing together spaces and experiences for rest, connection and discovery. From its diverse room types to wellness, social and family-friendly amenities, the property gives guests the flexibility to shape their stay around their individual needs and pace. This philosophy is expressed through the property's opening campaign, "Discover Your Rhythm", which invites guests to experience the destination and find their own balance throughout their stay.



The property features 245 keys across 12 room categories, with selected room types featuring fully equipped kitchenettes and in-room washing machines, offering greater flexibility and the comforts of home for both short and extended stays. Ranging from Twin and King rooms to One- and Two-Bedroom accommodation, selections also include distinctive Wellness-Tech and Family Explorer Themed Rooms, with experiences designed around rest, well-being and family connection.



The experience extends beyond the rooms through shared spaces and facilities, including guest and club lounges, an indoor gymnasium, open swimming pool and dedicated children's pool, kids' play areas and playgrounds, pet-friendly facilities, and Straits Place, an upscale casual dining destination serving modern European cuisine alongside familiar local favourites and Asian-inspired flavours throughout the day.



Designed for Rest, Recovery and Movement

Central to "Discover Your Rhythm", Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore embraces Somerset's philosophy of inclusive wellness where well-being is designed for everyone to find their own balance between rest, movement, connection and discovery. This is supported by an integrated active wellness journey that spans five dimensions of well-being — physical, social, family, nature, and cultural wellness — woven throughout the stay.



At the heart of the active wellness journey are the Wellness-Tech Rooms, designed around the understanding that well-being is personal.

Available across Studio, Suite and Loft configurations, the rooms bring together thoughtful sleep solutions, including a curated pillow menu and blackout curtains, alongside air purifiers for enhanced indoor air quality and in-room water dispensers that provide purified drinking water while eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles. By bringing greater personalisation into the room, the wellness experience adapts naturally to the different preferences and rhythms of guests across generations, making rest and recovery an intuitive part of every stay.



Wellness features continue beyond the room through fitness and recreational facilities offering different ways to stay active, unwind or spend meaningful time together, complemented by curated activities that connect guests with the surrounding Singapore River precinct.

Together, these touchpoints weave wellness naturally across the property and destination, bringing inclusive wellness naturally into the stay, enabling guests across generations to experience well-being in a way that feels personal to them.

Designed for Family Time, Made for Discovery

Extending this focus on well-being to families, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore creates spaces designed for all generations to play, discover and connect, making meaningful time together an integral part of the stay.



The family experience begins in its Family Explorer Themed Rooms – inspired by Cubby, Somerset's mascot, and resident otters known to have been sighted along the Singapore River. These themed rooms feature playful bunk beds, little explorer welcome kits, interactive discovery packs, and thoughtful family-friendly amenities designed to delight guests of all ages.



Complementing these are dedicated spaces and experiences designed beyond the room to engage younger travellers while creating moments families can enjoy together. Taking centre stage is the 7.8-metre-tall Mama Otter Slide. Designed by Playpoint, an award-winning playground specialist, the signature family experience inspires movement, imagination and shared discovery. Drawing inspiration from the otters synonymous with the Singapore River, the installation brings a playful sense of place into the property while creating an engaging environment for younger guests to explore.

The experience continues at the Kids' Cloud Forest, an immersive indoor space designed to spark curiosity, encourage exploration and inspire imaginative play.



Connecting with the Destination

Set along the Singapore River, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore places guests within easy reach of Boat Quay, Robertson Quay and Fort Canning Park, where riverside landscapes, green spaces and Singapore's rich heritage create opportunities to reconnect with nature and experience the culture of the destination. The surrounding precinct's vibrant mix of dining, entertainment and social experiences further encourages guests to connect with the city and the people around them.



Located beside Fort Canning MRT Station, the property also offers convenient connectivity to the Central Business District, Orchard Road and other key destinations, allowing guests to move seamlessly between the surrounding precinct and the wider city.



What's to Come

Ahead of its opening, Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore will offer a first glimpse of what awaits through You Otter Know, a social media quest hosted on Instagram that follows Somerset's mascot, Cubby, and friends on a mission of discovery across the destination.



From 15 October 2026 to 14 December 2026, participants can uncover clues that offer a glimpse into the making of Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore, and discover what makes the new destination worth knowing, with prizes awaiting the 505 participants who complete the quest. Participants will stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including return air tickets to Singapore, stay experiences and Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) points.



Full details of You Otter Know, including participation mechanics and prizes, can be found on https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/you-otter-know



Bookings for Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore are now open, with up to 25% off Best Available Rates for stays from 15 to 31 December 2026. Guests can visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/offers/grand-opening-escape for more information and reservations.



For artist impressions, high-res images and fact sheet of Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore, please visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Sx-AMPWUyBBzy4sdZrv7996Nlx2qa6St?usp=sharing



For more information, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/singapore/somerset-clarke-quay-singapore.

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