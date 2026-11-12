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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei Launches LUTERRA S2 All-in-One Residential Energy System

November 12, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
Huawei launched the HUAWEI LUTERRA S2 residential energy system in Palma, Spain on 11 November 2026, integrating a hybrid inverter, energy storage, and artificial intelligence management.

PALMA, SPAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 - Huawei announced the launch of HUAWEI LUTERRA S2, an all-in-one residential energy system that integrates a hybrid inverter, storage, and AI-powered energy management in one stackable unit. Designed for easy deployment, LUTERRA S2 can be installed and commissioned in minutes. Available in single-phase (3-10 kW) and three-phase (5- 20 kW) configurations, LUTERRA S2 is the industry's first all-in-one residential energy system built on Huawei's proprietary full-SiC (silicon carbide) architecture, delivering exceptional efficiency, power density, and reliability.

HUAWEI LUTERRA S2

HUAWEI LUTERRA S2

"We are thrilled to introduce HUAWEI LUTERRA S2, our next-generation all-in-one residential energy system," said Steve Zhang, President of Huawei Distributed PV & BESS Business. "By combining full-SiC architecture, AI-driven energy management, and industry-leading safety, LUTERRA S2 is designed to be smaller, lighter, quieter, safer, smarter and more powerful than ever before."

As solar, storage, EV charging, and home energy management continue to converge, homeowners are looking for solutions that go beyond power and capacity to deliver greater intelligence, efficiency, and safety.

To meet these evolving needs, Huawei introduces HUAWEI LUTERRA S2, a breakthrough residential energy system built on three defining pillars: Ultimate Experience, Ultimate Intelligence, and Ultimate Safety.

Ultimate Experience: From Core Technology to Everyday Experience

LUTERRA S2 combines high power density and compact design, delivering 20 kW-class power in a streamlined form factor. Powered by Huawei's proprietary full-SiC architecture and ANPC topology, it achieves up to 99% efficiency. Built-in energy optimizers enable up to 5.0 MWh/kWh of lifetime usable energy and a design lifespan of more than 15 years.

Beyond technical performance, LUTERRA S2 is designed to integrate naturally into modern homes. Its art-inspired design, Red Dot Award-winning hardware, App 3.0, and intelligent breathing light create a seamless blend of technology and lifestyle.

The industry's first 20 kW-class all-natural cooling design eliminates the need for external fans and maintains operating noise below 29 dB.

Ultimate Intelligence: From Automation to Active Decision-Making

Through the AI Energy Management 2.0 platform, LUTERRA S2 brings intelligence to energy planning, operation, and value optimization.

By integrating weather forecasts, electricity prices, household loads, and energy status, the platform intelligently coordinates photovoltaic systems, energy storage, EV charging, heat pumps, and virtual power plants (VPPs). This coordination maximizes the value of every kilowatt-hour generated, stored, and consumed.

For homeowners, the AI Assistant turns complex energy management into simple, conversational interactions, enabling users to make informed energy decisions with ease. For installers, AI 3D modeling simplifies planning and design by identifying roof structures and installation environments. AI-powered diagnostics and remote support further enhance operation and maintenance efficiency.

Ultimate Safety: From Cell-Level Protection to End-to-End Safety

Safety is built into every layer of LUTERRA S2, from battery cells to system-level operations.

Each battery cell incorporates an independent protective isolation structure, supported by Huawei-developed safety components and localized non-propagation design to help contain thermal risks. An intelligent smoke-duct design enables directional pressure relief, smoke evacuation, and cooling, while continuous AC and DC terminal temperature detecting provides proactive detection and protection of critical connections.

LUTERRA S2 has been validated against relevant EU Battery Regulation requirements and complies with key international standards, including IEC 63027 AFCI. It has also undergone TÜV Rheinland safety testing, including a cell thermal runaway test, a 20-minute fire test at 1,000°C, and a 20% hydrogen explosion test, as well as UL 9540A validation.LUTERRA S2 has received the highest-level Safety Mark certification from TÜV Rheinland, backed by the industry's first cell-level thermal insulation design, safety venting design, and full-link terminal over-temperature protection.

Leading the Future of Residential Energy Systems

More than an energy storage system, LUTERRA S2 connects intelligent technology, enhanced quality of life, and sustainable living. Huawei is setting a new benchmark for next-generation residential energy and accelerating the transition toward a smarter, more sustainable future.

Technical highlights:
Inverter Up to 3 inverters in parallel, 60kW (20*3) max
Battery Up to 48 packs in parallel, 336kWh (4*4*3*7) max
Efficiency Maximum efficiency of 99%
Backup Switchover under 10 ms; up to 20 kW off-grid load
Cooling and noise Fanless natural cooling; below 29 dB
Operating range –25°C to +60°C; IP66; up to C5-M corrosion protection
Connectivity EEBUS, SG-Ready, OCPP, Modbus-TCP
Safety validation TÜV Rheinland testing; UL 9540A; AFCI to IEC 63027

More information is available at https://solar.huawei.com/en/products/luterra-s2-xl-xm/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei HUAWEI LUTERRA S2 residential energy system full SiC architecture

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