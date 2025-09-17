Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

September 17, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
Score jumps on renewable energy and packaging cuts, giving sustainability reporters Hengan ESG keywords and a downloadable KPI sheet.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Hengan International" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 1044, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in the recently released 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") ratings by the leading global index provider MSCI, Hengan International's rating has elevated from "BBB" to "A", ranking first in China's household and personal products industry. This highlights the Group's impressive performance in sustainable development and the strong international recognition it has garnered.

The MSCI ESG rating is a global authoritative assessment system widely adopted by institutional investors. It annually conducts a comprehensive evaluation of listed companies included in its indices from the three dimensions of environment, social, and governance, aiming to measure enterprises' ability to manage long-term ESG risks. The rating is regarded not only as an authoritative reference indicator in the international capital markets, but also as an important tool for companies to enhance international recognition and optimize financing capabilities.

Hengan International's MSCI ESG rating has steadily improved in recent years, showing continuous positive performance. The 2025 rating results demonstrate that the Group significantly increased its scores on issues such as product carbon footprint, raw material sourcing, and chemical safety, all exceeding the industry average levels, fully reflecting the Company's excellence across multiple ESG dimensions.

As one of the Group's three core strategies, Hengan International practices responsibility with the pursuit of "long-termism", disclosing ESG Report for nine consecutive years and Climate-related Disclosure Report for three consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment and achievements in sustainable development through transparent public disclosures. In 2024, the Group launched the "GROWTH" ESG strategic framework, focusing on six core areas: Governance & Ethical Practices, Resource Conservation & Efficiency, Outstanding Customer Care, Workforce Wellbeing & Empowerment, Trusted Partnerships, and Health & Community Engagement, laying a solid foundation for its long-term vision of "achieving 100 billion in 100 years".

In 2025, Hengan International has boasted impressive performance across various prestigious international ESG indicators. At the end of August, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) announced the Group's latest 2025 evaluation results, with its score climbing from 56 in 2024 to 62. By September 2025, the Group's score far exceeded the industry average of 32, outperforming 91% of its peers and ranking 9th globally.

Additionally, the Group has maintained an "A" rating in the Hang Seng ESG Rating released in September and has been included in the "Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index" for two consecutive years as the only selected candidate in China's household paper and maternal and child hygiene products industry in 2025. Furthermore, the Group has been listed for three consecutive years in the S&P Global "Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition)" and recognized as the "Industry Mover", becoming a benchmark enterprise for ESG development in the household products industry.

In 2025, Hengan International's MSCI ESG rating elevated to "A," coupled with continuous breakthroughs across multiple ESG indicators, reflecting strong recognition from multiple international authoritative institutions. Looking forward, underpinned by the "GROWTH" strategy, the Group will deepen the integration and innovation of ESG and business development, achieving breakthroughs in key areas of environment, social, and governance, and striving to become a leading benchmark for sustainability in the industry.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hengan International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hengan International SEHK ESG MSCI ESG

Related Contents

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

GreenCo drops free ESG app, CFOs cheer

GreenCo drops free ESG app, CFOs cheer

Home Credit Vietnam releases 2024 sustainability report

Home Credit Vietnam releases 2024 sustainability report

Schneider Electric Achieves Q2 2025 Sustainability Milestones

Schneider Electric Achieves Q2 2025 Sustainability Milestones

Japanese Workforce Lags in ESG and Flexibility, But Change Is Coming

Japanese Workforce Lags in ESG and Flexibility, But Change Is Coming

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Lenovo Cyberport MoU 2025: Hong Kong Startup Global Launchpad

Lenovo Cyberport MoU 2025: Hong Kong Startup Global Launchpad

AlphaMove Malaysia China MoU 2025: Deep Tech Smart City Push

AlphaMove Malaysia China MoU 2025: Deep Tech Smart City Push

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

Home Control 1747 HK Sets Hong Kong Health Subsidiary 2025

Home Control 1747 HK Sets Hong Kong Health Subsidiary 2025

INCUBASE Arena Summer 2025 Draws One Hundred Thousand Fans

INCUBASE Arena Summer 2025 Draws One Hundred Thousand Fans

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020