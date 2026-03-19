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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HealthMutual and SinoUnited Health partner for Shanghai healthcare

March 19, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
The companies formed an alliance to deliver cross-border medical services targeting international patients in mainland China's financial hub.

SHANGHAI / HONG KONG - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - HealthMutual Group (HMG) and SinoUnited Health (SUH) today signed a collaboration agreement to establish a comprehensive cross-border medical service framework. This partnership is designed to meet the clients' growing demand for high-quality medical services in China.

HealthMutual Group and SinoUnited Health Sign Strategic Agreement to Expand Premium Cross-Border Healthcare into Shanghai

Under this agreement, SinoUnited Health will serve as HMG's anchor hospital and primary healthcare hub in Shanghai. The partnership establishes a standardized framework for cross-border care, focusing on clinical excellence and financial predictability. HMG members will gain access to SinoUnited Health's elite specialist network across Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Suzhou, supported by fully transparent fee structures.

The collaboration is backed by HMG's significant operational scale. Currently ranking within the top three in the industry for total new business premium, HMG supports its insurance partners in serving over 700,000 clients. With HK$150 million in medical expenses processed to date, HMG's network connects 700 specialists and 13 private hospitals in Hong Kong with over 2,000 hospitals across Mainland China.

"The demand for cross-border medical services is increasing rapidly," said Mr. KC Chan, Founder of HealthMutual Group. "Partnering with SinoUnited Health is a natural expansion of our robust GBA network. SUH's reputation for excellence ensures that our vision—maintaining medical insurance as a sustainable funding source for quality care—now extends firmly into the Shanghai region."

Sharon Cheng, Vice President of Business Development, SinoUnited Health added: "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our 'patient-first' philosophy. By combining HMG's massive regional reach with our world-class medical care, we are creating a seamless 'home-away-from-home' experience for patients. We are proud to serve as the Shanghai gateway for HMG's 700,000+ policyholders, offering them professional integrity and access to the latest medical technologies."

To ensure long-term service quality, the two groups will conduct quarterly professional exchanges and site inspections, allowing Hong Kong insurance partners to directly interface with SUH's international medical teams and advanced clinical facilities.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HealthMutual Group

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HealthMutual SinoUnited Health

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