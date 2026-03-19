HealthMutual and Hong Kong Data partner on AI healthcare platform

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - HealthMutual Group (HMG) and Hong Kong Data Ltd. (HK Data) (formerly known as CU Datahub) signed a Cooperation Agreement today to integrate and scale a pioneering electronic Third-Party Administrator (eTPA) system. This collaboration marks a definitive shift toward a data-driven insurance ecosystem, integrating advanced AI to bridge the gap in, and thus enhance cross-border healthcare administration.The partnership centers on HMG adopting HK Data's proprietary Trusted Cross-border Data Space (TCDS). For HMG, this technology is the engine that will help turn its long-term strategic vision into a functional reality. By leveraging TCDS, HMG will provide its 700,000+ members with a seamless, secure, and legally compliant framework for data transmission, ensuring that high-quality medical care is never hindered by administrative borders.The new eTPA system streamlines the insurance lifecycle by digitizing the "medical concierge" experience through a secure, automated framework. By connecting Grade 3A hospitals in the Greater Bay Area directly with Hong Kong insurers, the platform provides an end-to-end solution—integrating underwriting, network management, and one-tap mobile claims. This secure data flow reduces operational overhead while ensuring high standards of data integrity and patient privacy.Beyond individual memberships, the two companies will co-develop specialized eTPA solutions tailored for the Hong Kong Employee Benefits market. This initiative aims to transform how corporate schemes handle cross-border medical activity. By utilizing AI-powered automation, the platform will offer employees a "cashless" experience with zero upfront payments, making healthcare within the Greater Bay Area more accessible and simpler to navigate than ever before.KC Chan, Founder of HealthMutual Group, noted the significance of the partnership. He said, "this cooperation is a natural progression of the vision we held when establishing HMG: to ensure that medical insurance remains a sustainable funding source for Hong Kong healthcare. Facilitating smooth cross-border medical activity is essential to achieving that goal. By teaming up with a leader in AI and data security, we are leveraging our deep experience in medical concierge services to better serve the broader insurance industry."Aldous Ng, Founder and CEO of Hong Kong Data Ltd., added: "We are proud to partner with HMG to deploy world-leading technologies for the public good. Our TCDS platform connects key stakeholders—from Grade 3A hospitals to financial institutions—ensuring that patients seeking treatment in the Chinese Mainland can enjoy 'one-tap access' with total peace of mind. We provide a trusted space where innovation directly benefits the people of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

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