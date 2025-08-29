GWM rebadges Hi4 hybrids with ancient flair

BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - At the GWM Hi4 Technology Global Launch Event on August 27, 2025, Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM, took the timeless "working in harmony with nature" wisdom of Dujiangyan, a world cultural heritage site, as a starting point to in-depth interpret the engineering philosophy and innovative value of GWM Hi4 technology, which resonated widely across the industry. He opened by highlighting the extraordinary nature of Dujiangyan: "The greatness of Dujiangyan lies in its ability to cope with all situations throughout the year, whether it is drought or flood, high water or low water. It turns the threat of water into a benefit for water conservancy and safeguards people's livelihoods."These words perfectly embody the spiritual core of Hi4 technology R&D — GWM's Hi4 system draws inspiration from this magnificent water conservancy project with a history of over 2,000 years. Therefore, the brand specially chose this location for the global technology launch event, allowing millennia-old wisdom and modern technology to converge here. The innovation of GWM Hi4 technology shares profound common wisdom with Dujiangyan's water diversion technique: just as the "Fish Mouth" water-dividing dike of Dujiangyan automatically diverts water into the Inner River and Outer River according to water volume, GWM Hi4 can intelligently distribute power between the engine and dual motors to achieve precise power splitting. Specifically, through its power-splitting system, Hi4 intelligently "diverts" the vehicle's power: one part is directly used to drive the wheels, converted into traction to support driving; the other part is converted into electrical energy for storage or supply to other vehicle systems, ensuring optimal energy utilization and battery status at all times. This design not only guarantees strong power output but also significantly improves energy efficiency and driving stability. The core wisdom shared by both lies in the "rational allocation and utilization of resources", guiding power and energy to flow to the most appropriate places, and ultimately forming a more energy-saving and efficient power system.Jack Wey further emphasized: "We build cars for the users. To put it in a phrase we often use, it is 'user-centric'. We must approach car manufacturing with the same rigor as water conservancy projects, leaving no room for negligence. That's why we need to consider extreme weather conditions to make driving safer. Many dangerous scenarios may be like once-in-a-century floods — most people will never encounter them, but if they do, the consequences are catastrophic." The safety advantage of 4WD vehicles has long been proven. According to statistics from authoritative foreign institutions, the fatality rate of 2WD vehicle accidents is nearly twice that of 4WD vehicles. Therefore, the R&D of Hi4 technology not only covers daily driving scenarios — urban commuting, highway driving, mountainous road conditions, long-distance travel, etc. — but also focuses on "those 1% of extreme situations". He bluntly stated: "I tell our engineers that developing products is not about piling up technologies; we must keep users in mind. We should build cars the way Dujiangyan was constructed — covering all working conditions, ensuring reliable quality, and standing the test of time!"As the world's first intelligent 4WD hybrid technology, Hi4 breaks the convention that "4WD performance must come with high energy consumption" through the aforementioned core design, achieving "4WD experience with 2WD energy consumption". The hybrid-dedicated engine with 41.5% thermal efficiency and maximum 340kW system power further enhance its energy efficiency and safety advantages. Hi4-equipped models like HAVAL H6, WEY G9, and GWM TANK 300/500/700 are now launching in Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and more markets to come. Our goal is to make 4WD vehicles accessible to every family. Jack Wey expressed that Dujiangyan Irrigation System is not just a great engineering project; it steeped in profound cultural heritage and embodies an "ecological philosophy" that respects the laws of nature, as well as philosophy of long-termism built on steady progress. GWM consistently prioritizes quality and safety, delivering high-value, highly reliable technologies and products to the global market.

