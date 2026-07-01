Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

July 01, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
At its European Dealer Conference in Florence, Greenworks announced the rollout of its 24V PowerAll power tool range across Europe, completing global coverage across the United States, Asia-Pacific, and European markets.

FLORENCE, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2026 - At the Greenworks European Dealer Conference, Greenworks announced the rollout of its 24V PowerAll power tool range across Europe, marking the completion of its rollout across the United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe. It marks a new phase in its strategy, with power tools becoming a core pillar alongside its established garden tool business. According to Grand View Research, Europe accounted for 23.5% of global power tool revenue in 2025. A German dealer noted that the shift to integrated battery systems has changed customer purchasing behaviour, reflecting broader industry evolution.

"Europe is one of the world's core markets for power tools and a key pillar of Greenworks' globalisation strategy. We will continue to improve our local operating system, deepen collaboration with partners and, through the Greenworks Power ecosystem" said Chen Yin, CEO of Greenworks.

The 24V PowerAll platform is built around a unified battery ecosystem designed for both DIY and professional users. It includes a Home DIY product line for everyday household tasks and a Pro line for high-intensity professional applications, serving users from homeowners to electricians, builders and maintenance professionals. The platform covers more than 200 compatible products, enabling one battery to power drills, saws, lawn mowers, pressure washers and vacuum cleaners across multiple categories. It also enables cross-category energy sharing, strengthening long-term user retention and brand engagement.

Based on 24V lithium-ion technology and brushless motor systems, the platform delivers stronger power, longer runtime and higher efficiency. A shared battery architecture also reduces user costs while increasing convenience and cross-category usability. Greenworks has also introduced USB-C fast charging with advanced GaN technology, improving charging efficiency for tools and portable devices.

In Europe, Greenworks is strengthening localisation across channels, supply chain, product portfolio and brand operations. The company continues to expand its European presence while enhancing its Greenworks Commercial offering for professional landscaping and urban maintenance. The European Operations Center in Florence, Italy, plays a key role in improving logistics efficiency and supporting faster response times across regional dealer networks.

Greenworks will continue investing in lithium-ion battery innovation and brushless motor technologies to support sustainable electrification across global markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Greenworks

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Greenworks 24V PowerAll Greenworks power tools European expansion Greenworks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Sri Lanka's Smoke & Bitters wins Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

Sri Lanka's Smoke & Bitters wins Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020