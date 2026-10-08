Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Raising construction materials supply chain standards amid green transition

October 08, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
Growing scrutiny of carbon emissions and ESG performance is putting pressure on construction materials companies and their supply chains, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, to strengthen their capabilities, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam, head of Sustainability Development at Prime Group, a member of SCG.

Speaking at the ‘Reaching out to innovative global supply chains’ seminar hosted by VIR on October 8, Tam said the construction materials industry was connected to multiple stages of the value chain, spanning raw materials, energy, production, technology, and logistics through to contractors, developers, and end markets.

“The quality and competitiveness of products increasingly depend on the capabilities of the entire ecosystem rather than a single company,” she said.

“Many international customers have expanded their supplier assessment criteria beyond product quality to factors such as carbon emissions, raw material origins, energy efficiency, and ESG standards,” Tam added.

With Vietnam targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, such criteria are expected to play a growing role in determining companies’ ability to participate in high-standard supply chains.

Prime Group currently has products in 24 countries, exposing the group to increasingly diverse market expectations spanning product quality, environmental performance, energy use, safety, traceability, and governance. “Meeting these expectations requires stronger capabilities across the supply chain, including among suppliers and SMEs,” said Tam.

SCG sees improving supply chain performance as a shared responsibility. Lead firms need to raise their own standards while helping suppliers strengthen their ability to meet evolving market expectations, supporting more stable and resilient supply networks.

This approach is reflected in Prime Group’s own operations. As a member of SCG, the company pursues sustainable development under the group’s Inclusive Green Growth strategy and ESG 4 Plus philosophy.

Raising construction materials supply chain standards amid green transition

Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam, head of Sustainability Development at Prime Group, a member of SCG, spoke at the seminar. Photo: Duc Thanh

Prime Group has 14 member companies and more than 3,600 employees, and applies management systems including various ISO standards. Its products also meet standards in the EU, Thailand, and Malaysia, alongside green labels such as Singapore Green Label and SCG Green Choice.

The group has also incorporated sustainability targets into its production activities. By 2030, Prime aims to cut emissions by more than 30 per cent from 2020 levels, source 30 per cent of its energy from clean sources, raise the proportion of recycled waste to around 8.9 per cent, and recycle and reuse 100 per cent of wastewater from production.

To support these targets, the group has implemented measures including waste heat recovery, the use of broken tiles and coal ash as raw materials, reductions in raw material and fuel losses, the Internet of Things applications in production control, greater use of biomass and solar power, and a gradual shift towards electric vehicles.

For Prime Group, these measures show how the green transition can be linked to operational efficiency. “Reducing energy and raw material consumption, limiting waste, and improving production control can reduce environmental impacts while helping companies control costs and maintain product quality,” Tam said.

While companies can improve their own operations, their performance also depends on the capabilities of suppliers across the value chain. Tam highlighted several areas that can directly affect the efficiency and competitiveness of lead firms in the construction materials industry.

Raw material quality needs to remain consistent, while recycled and alternative materials must meet technical requirements. Equipment and technical services should support production efficiency, while logistics needs to ensure quality, timely delivery, and cost efficiency. Clear data across the value chain is equally important for management and traceability.

These interdependencies underpin SCG’s Go Together approach, under which lead firms raise their own standards while supporting partners, particularly SMEs, in meeting them, Tam said.

The approach centres on three areas: sharing standards, sharing implementation experience, and working together on improvements.

Suppliers first need to understand requirements covering quality, safety, environmental performance, and market standards. SCG and Prime can then share experience from initiatives in areas such as energy, raw materials, waste, data management, and production efficiency.

The two sides can identify issues affecting quality, costs, productivity, and suppliers’ ability to meet requirements, then prioritise areas for improvement. This can help suppliers address gaps while giving lead firms a clearer view of their supply base.

The approach comes as global supply chains are being restructured, creating scope for closer links between foreign-invested enterprises and Vietnamese suppliers, particularly SMEs. For suppliers, areas for improvement include raw material quality, energy and fuel use, production losses, resource reuse, safety, environmental management, and data for management and traceability.

“Over time, improvements in these areas could help Vietnamese suppliers meet higher requirements and strengthen their participation in global value chains,” Tam said.

Vietnam shifting focus to building high-quality FDI ecosystem Vietnam shifting focus to building high-quality FDI ecosystem

Vietnam is shifting its approach from simply attracting foreign direct investment to developing a foreign-invested economic sector and building a high-quality ecosystem for foreign investment, according to Pham Van Hoanh, VIR's editor-in-chief.
Samsung Vietnam to deepen cooperation with local manufacturers Samsung Vietnam to deepen cooperation with local manufacturers

Samsung Vietnam will broaden and deepen its cooperation with local manufacturers while building a more systematic support network to help Vietnamese businesses strengthen production capabilities and participate more deeply in global supply chains, according to Cha Ji Ho, vice president of the Vietnam Procurement Center at Samsung Vietnam.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Supply chain performance ESG performance scrutiny FDI Resolution 10 FDI businesses

Related Contents

VIR seminar focuses on taking domestic suppliers into global supply chains

VIR seminar focuses on taking domestic suppliers into global supply chains

Vietnam to foster links between foreign and domestic sector

Vietnam to foster links between foreign and domestic sector

Samsung Vietnam to deepen cooperation with local manufacturers

Samsung Vietnam to deepen cooperation with local manufacturers

Vietnam shifting focus to building high-quality FDI ecosystem

Vietnam shifting focus to building high-quality FDI ecosystem

Electronics exports reach $175.4 billion in the first nine months

Electronics exports reach $175.4 billion in the first nine months

Vietnam’s GDP grows over 9 per cent in first nine months

Vietnam’s GDP grows over 9 per cent in first nine months

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

NSRP navigates global energy supply volatility

NSRP navigates global energy supply volatility

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HoREA proposes new framework for affordable commercial housing

HoREA proposes new framework for affordable commercial housing

NSRP navigates global energy supply volatility

NSRP navigates global energy supply volatility

Nestlé and the NBA announce global partnership to share passion for basketball and active lifestyles for young people

Nestlé and the NBA announce global partnership to share passion for basketball and active lifestyles for young people

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam

Minitab launches campaign to combat illegal software use in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020