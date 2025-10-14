Green SM Surabaya 2025: All-Electric Taxi Fleet Debuts for Cleaner Commutes

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Residents and visitors in Indonesia's "City of Heroes" can now enjoy quieter, safer, and more affordable rides with the launch of Green SM, the country's first premium all-electric taxi service. To celebrate its debut, Green SM is offering up to IDR 50,000 off per ride, giving passengers a chance to experience modern, eco-friendly travel at an accessible price while contributing to cleaner air for Surabaya.



The launch was attended in person by Mr. Agus Imam Sonhaji, S.T., M.M.T., Expert Staff to the Mayor for Development, Economy, and Finance, representing the Mayor of Surabaya; Mr. Trio Wahyu Bowo, A.Md. LLAJ, S.E., M.M., Acting Head of the Surabaya Transportation Agency; Police Commissioner Ms. Endang Srie Narullita; Mr. Agus Hebi Djuniantoro, S.T., M.T., Head of the Surabaya Office of Industry and Manpower; Mr. H. M. Ali Affandi La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, Chairman of the Surabaya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN); Lt. Col. (Inf.) Ifan Alfa, Kasiter Korem 084/BJ; as well as officials from various municipal departments and agencies, along with members of the local business community.



The arrival of Green SM marks a significant milestone for Surabaya, a central economic and trading hub in the eastern part of Java. With more than 3.8 million vehicles registered in 2024, mostly motorbikes and private cars, the city faces rising congestion and air pollution that challenge both productivity and quality of life. Green SM's all-electric fleet, operated by professionally trained drivers and supported by seamless booking on the Green SM app, introduces a reliable, comfortable, and sustainable alternative that directly supports Surabaya's Smart City vision and Indonesia's carbon-reduction commitments.



Green SM first entered Indonesia in Jakarta in December 2024, where its signature cyan-colored VinFast electric taxis quickly gained public support for their quiet rides, courteous drivers, transparent fares, and tangible environmental benefits. Earlier this month, the service expanded to Makassar and Bekasi, demonstrating its adaptability to diverse urban environments, from coastal tourism destinations to industrial commuter corridors. With its launch in Surabaya, the nation's second-largest urban hub, Green SM moves from a step-by-step rollout to a true nationwide push for green mobility, proving that sustainable transportation is no longer aspirational, but achievable today.



Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, shared: "Our expansion into Surabaya is more than just adding a new city, it reflects a deeper commitment to the people and rhythm of Indonesia's most dynamic urban centers. Within just one month, we have expanded to Makassar, Bekasi, and now Surabaya, demonstrating both the strong demand for premium green mobility and our ability to scale rapidly. Surabaya, as eastern Java's commercial hub and international gateway, is the ideal place to demonstrate that electric taxis are not only practical but also establish a new benchmark for sustainable urban mobility."



For families returning from long flights or commuters rushing to work, Green SM provides more than just transportation. Passengers step into cabins free of fuel odors and exhaust, enjoy the peace of quiet electric engines, and benefit from spacious interiors that hold children, luggage, or shopping bags. Whether families, professionals, or seniors, Green SM turns every journey into a healthier, safer, and stress-free experience.



As part of the launch, Green SM is offering a 100% discount, up to IDR 50,000 per ride, for the first ride taken between October 14 and 16, followed by a 50% discount, up to IDR 50,000, for one ride between October 17 and 20, applicable for bookings made through the Green SM app. In the following week, Green SM will offer an another 35% discount, up to IDR 50,000, for one ride from October 21 to 27. Every driver has completed professional training focused on safety, service, and eco-friendly driving, ensuring passengers receive both premium comfort and peace of mind.



With Surabaya now added to its expanding network, Green SM reaffirms its long-term mission: to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone while supporting Indonesia's transition to a cleaner, smarter, and more connected future. Each ride in the City of Heroes is not only a step toward greater convenience but also a meaningful contribution to cleaner skies, fresher air, and smoother streets for generations ahead.



