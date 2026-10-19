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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green SM and Elife partner to expand electric ride hailing

October 19, 2026 | 15:45
(0) user say
Electric transport provider Green SM signed an agreement with global mobility platform Elife to integrate electric vehicle ride-hailing services for international travellers visiting Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – Green SM and Elife, a global B2B super app enabler providing mobility and delivery solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop integrated travel and green mobility solutions for international travelers. The agreement marks another step in Green SM's global expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to building partnerships with reputable partners to deliver high-quality experiences to users worldwide.

Ms. Tran Thi Thu Phuong, Director of Sales at GSM (left), and Mr. Dan Deng, CEO of Elife (right), at the signing ceremony between the two companies.

Tran Thi Thu Phuong, Director of Sales at GSM (left), and Dan Deng, CEO of Elife (right), at the signing ceremony between the two companies.

Under the MOU, the two parties will actively work to integrate Green SM's mobility services into Elife's global network, enabling Elife's partners to offer Green SM services directly through their own platforms. This will allow users to conveniently book rides and access Green SM services through their preferred apps without switching between multiple platforms. The integration is planned for rollout across Southeast Asia, Europe and the US.

Through this partnership, Green SM will expand its access to Elife's global customer network, particularly international travelers visiting Vietnam. Elife's partner platforms collectively serve approximately 100 million monthly active users (MAU) worldwide. This presents an opportunity for Green SM to connect with a broader base of travelers and meet their demand for high-quality, reliable and seamless mobility experiences at their destinations.

In turn, partners across Elife's network will be able to add Green SM's electric mobility services to their offerings, enhancing the experience they deliver to users. Operating a fleet consisting entirely of VinFast electric vehicles, Green SM provides quiet, relaxing and zero-tailpipe-emission journeys. The comfortable interiors and smooth, quiet performance of electric vehicles help ensure a pleasant experience, even on longer trips.

Beyond service integration, Green SM and Elife will collaborate on promotional offers for international travelers and strengthen their communications efforts across online and offline channels. Through these initiatives, the two parties aim to increase brand awareness, bring their brands closer to customers and unlock further growth opportunities in international markets.

Tran Thi Thu Phuong, Director of Sales at GSM, said: "Our partnership with Elife marks another step in Green SM's global expansion strategy, creating opportunities to strengthen ties with reputable partners and bring our brand closer to a broader international customer base. Through Elife's global partner network, Green SM aims to expand its reach and make electric mobility more accessible and convenient, helping advance the adoption of green transportation in Vietnam and international markets."

Dan Deng, Chief Executive Officer of Elife, said: "Our mission is to help our partners deliver trusted mobility services wherever their users travel. Integrating Green SM's fully electric fleet into our global network will enable our partners to expand their range of high-quality green mobility options directly through their own platforms, while retaining their distinct brand identities. Through this collaboration, we aim to help elevate the travel experience for people around the world."

The partnership comes amid strong growth in the global electric taxi market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 29.54 billion in 2025 to USD 110.56 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. Notably, the airport transfer and tourism segment is forecast to grow even faster, with a CAGR of 27.6% over the same period.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM has developed a green mobility ecosystem across Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark, the Netherlands and the US. As part of its international expansion, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides, covering nearly 6 billion kilometers and helping reduce more than 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees.

The partnership between Green SM and Elife further strengthens the connection between international travel platforms and green mobility solutions, delivering more convenient and reliable travel experiences for people worldwide. The agreement also supports the broader adoption of electric mobility solutions, contributing to a greener and smarter future for the tourism and transportation sectors.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

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TagTag:
Green SM Elife electric ride hailing

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