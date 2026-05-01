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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Genki AI debuts globally for autonomous IP management

May 01, 2026 | 14:21
(0) user say
The artificial intelligence platform launched worldwide, offering autonomous operation technology to scale intellectual property management for enterprises.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Genki AI, an all-in-one AI autonomous engine for IP management, officially launched globally on May 1, 2026. It solves critical pain points in the creator economy: most creators excel at IP incubation but lack skills in product design, supply chain and cross-border operations, while existing tools are fragmented and cause serious "value leakage".

With the core concept "From Ideas To Income – Instantly", Genki AI provides a one-click full-chain workflow. Creators only need to upload images or input prompts, and the platform automatically generates IP assets and POD product mock-ups, creates localized e-commerce pages, produces multi-channel marketing materials, and connects global logistics and distribution networks. Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms or single AI tools, it integrates the entire commercial value chain.

In private beta testing, creators launched global stores in less than 15 minutes, far shorter than the traditional 3–6 months. Top IP collections achieved over 3.2% conversion rate and more than $3,250 in first-week sales, reducing backend operation time by 90%.

To celebrate its launch, Genki AI launched the Global Creator Recruitment Program for digital artists. Selected partners can enjoy priority exposure, exclusive onboarding support and favorable revenue sharing, while keeping full IP ownership.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsD33N_Mluw

Genki AI aims to shift the creator economy from traffic competition to long-term IP value building. It lets creators focus on creation while AI handles complex global commerce. The platform will keep upgrading its AI and cross-border services, helping every creative idea realize global commercial value.

Visit the Website here: https://www.genkios.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Magic Tiger Technology Limited

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