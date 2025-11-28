GENE SKIN wins 2025 Healthcare Professionals’ Favourite Brand award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - Medical skincare brand GENE SKIN Rejuvenation Centre, has been honoured with the "2025 Healthcare Professionals' Favourite Health Brand Award"(2025醫護人員至愛健康品牌大獎) organized by the Primary Care Education Foundation. This prestigious accolade, voted for by healthcare professionals, recognizes GENE SKIN's proprietary technique and "Creating Results with Care" service philosophy, which distinguished it among numerous brands in the "Personal Care" category. This award not only acknowledges GENE SKIN's professional acne treatment techniques but also affirms that its service quality and safety standards are worthy of trust.



The "Healthcare Professionals' Favourite Health Brand Award" is established by the non-profit organization Primary Care Education Foundation to recognize brands that demonstrate outstanding performance in the health sector. Founded by healthcare experts including Mr. Jacky Kwan, Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Association, and Dr Gloria Tam, former Deputy Director of the Department of Health, the foundation's evaluation process encompasses five key dimensions: professionalism, reach, resonance, experience, and reliability, ensuring credibility and authority. GENE SKIN's recognition demonstrates that its services, combining medical principles with professional beauty techniques, have successfully earned the trust of healthcare professionals who prioritize rigor and effectiveness.



GENE SKIN Beauty Philosophy: Committed to "Creating Results with Care"

Since its establishment in 2012, GENE SKIN has been led by founders Kecky and Nico, known as the "Queen of Acne Extraction", maintaining a steadfast focus on acne treatment and skin beautification. Reflecting deeply on the beauty industry's prevalent unethical sales practices at the time, they were determined to create a brand founded on professionalism and integrity. GENE SKIN pledges to provide each client with "suitable, appropriate, and adequate" personalized beauty treatment solutions.



GENE SKIN's exclusively developed "Gentle Needle Acne Extraction Technique" employs specialized "pick, twist, and extract" techniques to gently yet thoroughly remove blackheads, whiteheads, and acne from deep within pores at their root. This significantly reduces post-treatment redness, scarring, and pigmentation risks while accelerating skin healing. Combined with the brand's "Signature Three-Step Acne Treatment System," GENE SKIN has successfully helped over 10,000 clients troubled by acne, cystic acne, and acne scars restore healthy, smooth skin.



Founders' Statement: Expertise Through Specialization, Gratitude for Healthcare Community Recognition

Regarding this award, GENE SKIN founders Kecky and Nico stated: "We feel deeply honoured and encouraged. This award recognizes GENE SKIN's twelve years of dedication to 'Creating Results with Care' and represents professional validation from the healthcare community. We have always believed that healthy skin is an essential component of overall physical and mental wellbeing. Our technology precisely combines medical and aesthetic excellence to deliver the safest, gentlest, and most effective skincare experience for our clients. We thank the Primary Care Education Foundation and all the healthcare professionals who voted for us. Moving forward, we will continue to uphold our founding principles, helping more clients resolve their skin concerns and regain confident radiance."



Steady Growth, Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility

From its humble beginnings as a small shop, GENE SKIN has grown through exceptional reputation and results to operate four branches in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, and Yuen Long, with a service network covering Hong Kong's core districts. As an industry leader, GENE SKIN actively gives back to society through collaboration with the Vocational Training Council (VTC), providing seminars and internship opportunities for young people aspiring to join the beauty industry, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of professional talent and passing on professional expertise.



https://geneskin.com.hk/

