Fuel environmental tax cut extended through 2026



Members of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly voted to adopt the resolution. Photo: National Assembly

On October 17, the Standing Committee voted unanimously to keep tax levels unchanged from 2025, except for jet fuel. The environmental protection tax will stand at VND2,000 ($0.079) per litre for petrol (excluding ethanol), VND1,000 ($0.039) per litre for diesel, fuel oil, and lubricants, VND1,000 ($0.039) per kilogram for grease, VND600 ($0.024) per litre for kerosene, and VND1,500 per litre for jet fuel. From 2027, the tax rates will return to those stipulated in Resolution No.579/2018/UBTVQH14. (see chart)

Environmental protection tax on petrol, oil, and lubricants from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026. Chart: Nguyen Thu

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi explained that the environmental protection tax is an indirect levy added to the price of goods, ultimately borne by consumers. Reducing the tax, therefore, lowers domestic retail fuel prices, easing the direct costs for households and individuals while also reducing indirect costs across various goods and services. For businesses, it means lower production expenses, enhanced competitiveness, and greater capacity for recovery and expansion.

He noted that fuel taxes are a key component of the domestic base price for petrol and oil, directly involving the consumer price index. A continued 50 per cent cut in 2026, he stressed, is an important tool for inflation control and macroeconomic stability.