Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

French May Arts Festival 2026 features bassoon program

March 27, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
The Hong Kong cultural event scheduled musical performances highlighting the woodwind instrument as part of its annual French arts celebration.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - On 21 April 2026 at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, 8:00pm, the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong (CCOHK) presents Bassoon & Baton, a rare showcase of the bassoon's lyrical voice and virtuosic brilliance. Held as part of the French May Arts Festival 2026, the programme features the Hong Kong debut of Sophie Dervaux, the internationally acclaimed French bassoonist and principal bassoonist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. She performs bassoon concertos by Vivaldi, Mozart and Hummel and takes up the baton to conduct orchestral works by French composers Lully, Guy Ropartz and Gossec, thereby highlighting her dual artistry as both soloist and conductor.

City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong
Bassoon & Baton — French May Arts Festival 2026
Sophie Dervaux bassoon/guest conductor

21 APR 2026 (Tue)
Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, 8:00pm

PROGRAMME
Lully I Marche pour la Cérémonie des Turcs, LWV43
VivaldiI Concerto for Bassoon in G major, RV493
Guy Ropartz I Serenade for Strings
Mozart I Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat major, K.191
GossecI Symphony in C minor Op. 6 No. 3, RH24
Hummel I Grand Concerto in F major, S.63, WoO.23

Sophie Dervaux will also contribute to community activities in Hong Kong by holding two Bassoon masterclasses open to the public. On 18 April 2026, 10:30am–1:00pm, at Sing Music Academy, Room 901, On Lok Yuen Building 25-27A Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong, and on 19 April 2026, 2:30pm–5:00pm, at CR2, 7/F Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Backstage.

Sophie Dervaux's outstanding career as a solo bassoonist, orchestral musician, conductor and recording artist includes her engagements with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (since 2015), the Vienna State Opera Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. She is a prize-winner of the prestigious ARD International Music Competition Munich (2013) and the Beethoven Ring Bonn (2014). Born in France, Sophie Dervaux studied at the Music Conservatory of Versailles, the Conservatoire de Paris in Lyon, the Hanns Eisler Academy of Music in Berlin and at the Karajan Academy. She has performed at the Philharmonie de Paris, Berlin Philharmonie, Suntory Hall Tokyo, New York's Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Her solo engagements include the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, the Bavarian Radio Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. On CD she has collaborated with Daniel Barenboim and Emmanuel Pahud. In 2021 she received the German Record Critics' Award for her debut solo album on the Berlin Classics label. She is currently working on a project to record all 39 of Vivaldi's bassoon concertos with La Folia Barockorchester. In addition to performing, Sophie Dervaux works internationally as a guest conductor and has appeared with the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the Ensemble Kanazawa, the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the KBS Symphony Orchestra in Seoul. She teaches bassoon at the Music and Arts University of The City of Vienna and plays on a Püchner bassoon.

Tickets priced at $450, $300 and $220 (with50% off for full-time students, senior citizens, Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients, people with disabilities and their accompanying minder), are available from all URBTIX outlets. For internet booking, visit www.urbtix.hk; for programme or other enquiries, call 2864 2156 or email info@ccohk.com.

BASSOON MASTERCLASS by SOPHIE DERVAUX
18 Apr (Sat) 10:30am-1:00pm, Sing Music Academy, Room 901, On Lok Yuen Building, 25-27A Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong
19 Apr (Sun) 2:30pm-5:00pm, CR2, 7/F Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Backstage
The masterclasses are open to observers at $100 per person.
Register Now (info@ccohk.com/2864 2156)

PHOTOS Link to: Sophie Dervaux
MEDIA ENQUIRIES (including artist interviews/photos): info@ccohk.com/2864 2154
WEBSITE:www.ccohk.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
French May Arts Festival 2026 Bassoon & Baton

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Ping An Digital Bank launches new strategic phase

Ping An Digital Bank launches new strategic phase

WRISE partners with ChinaAMC on Hong Kong bond fund debut

WRISE partners with ChinaAMC on Hong Kong bond fund debut

Chengdu launches nonstop flights to Brussels

Chengdu launches nonstop flights to Brussels

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market

Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020