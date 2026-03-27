French May Arts Festival 2026 features bassoon program

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - On 21 April 2026 at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, 8:00pm, the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong (CCOHK) presents Bassoon & Baton, a rare showcase of the bassoon's lyrical voice and virtuosic brilliance. Held as part of the French May Arts Festival 2026, the programme features the Hong Kong debut of Sophie Dervaux, the internationally acclaimed French bassoonist and principal bassoonist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. She performs bassoon concertos by Vivaldi, Mozart and Hummel and takes up the baton to conduct orchestral works by French composers Lully, Guy Ropartz and Gossec, thereby highlighting her dual artistry as both soloist and conductor.

City Chamber Orchestra of Hong KongBassoon & Baton — French May Arts Festival 2026Sophie Dervaux bassoon/guest conductor21 APR 2026 (Tue)Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, 8:00pmPROGRAMMELully I Marche pour la Cérémonie des Turcs, LWV43VivaldiI Concerto for Bassoon in G major, RV493Guy Ropartz I Serenade for StringsMozart I Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat major, K.191GossecI Symphony in C minor Op. 6 No. 3, RH24Hummel I Grand Concerto in F major, S.63, WoO.23Sophie Dervaux will also contribute to community activities in Hong Kong by holding two Bassoon masterclasses open to the public. On 18 April 2026, 10:30am–1:00pm, at Sing Music Academy, Room 901, On Lok Yuen Building 25-27A Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong, and on 19 April 2026, 2:30pm–5:00pm, at CR2, 7/F Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Backstage.Sophie Dervaux's outstanding career as a solo bassoonist, orchestral musician, conductor and recording artist includes her engagements with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (since 2015), the Vienna State Opera Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. She is a prize-winner of the prestigious ARD International Music Competition Munich (2013) and the Beethoven Ring Bonn (2014). Born in France, Sophie Dervaux studied at the Music Conservatory of Versailles, the Conservatoire de Paris in Lyon, the Hanns Eisler Academy of Music in Berlin and at the Karajan Academy. She has performed at the Philharmonie de Paris, Berlin Philharmonie, Suntory Hall Tokyo, New York's Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Her solo engagements include the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, the Bavarian Radio Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. On CD she has collaborated with Daniel Barenboim and Emmanuel Pahud. In 2021 she received the German Record Critics' Award for her debut solo album on the Berlin Classics label. She is currently working on a project to record all 39 of Vivaldi's bassoon concertos with La Folia Barockorchester. In addition to performing, Sophie Dervaux works internationally as a guest conductor and has appeared with the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the Ensemble Kanazawa, the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the KBS Symphony Orchestra in Seoul. She teaches bassoon at the Music and Arts University of The City of Vienna and plays on a Püchner bassoon.Tickets priced at $450, $300 and $220 (with50% off for full-time students, senior citizens, Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients, people with disabilities and their accompanying minder), are available from all URBTIX outlets. For internet booking, visit www.urbtix.hk; for programme or other enquiries, call 2864 2156 or email info@ccohk.com.BASSOON MASTERCLASS by SOPHIE DERVAUX18 Apr (Sat) 10:30am-1:00pm, Sing Music Academy, Room 901, On Lok Yuen Building, 25-27A Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong19 Apr (Sun) 2:30pm-5:00pm, CR2, 7/F Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall BackstageThe masterclasses are open to observers at $100 per person.Register Now (info@ccohk.com/2864 2156)PHOTOS Link to: Sophie DervauxMEDIA ENQUIRIES (including artist interviews/photos): info@ccohk.com/2864 2154WEBSITE:www.ccohk.com

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