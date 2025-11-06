Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

November 06, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
Many countries in Asia are reporting a sharp rise in flu cases. The intensified rainy season is fueling transmission and creating ideal conditions for rapid spread.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 - Many countries in Asia are reporting a sharp rise in flu cases. The intensified rainy season is fueling transmission and creating ideal conditions for rapid spread. In a single week, Thailand recorded more than 30,000 new cases.1 Meanwhile, Japan declared a nationwide flu epidemic on 3 October after confirming more than 6,000 patients that week.2

1

The Philippines has also surpassed epidemic thresholds, with a 10% increase in private hospital admissions.3 In response, all public schools in Metro Manila suspended face-to-face classes on 13-14 October.4 Similar upward trends have also appeared in Taiwan and Singapore, reflecting a broader regional surge.5,6

Health experts warn that older adults are most at risk of severe flu complications including pneumonia and heart attacks, hospitalization, and even death. This concern is growing as Southeast Asia's population ages rapidly. The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that the proportion of people aged over 60 in the region will nearly double, from 12.2% in 2024 to 22.9% by 2050.7 Despite the rising need for protection, influenza vaccination coverage among the elderly remains low, leaving millions at higher risk of severe illness each flu season.

Recognizing this gap, Sanofi, in collaboration with the Vietnam National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals (NICVB) and the Malaysian Society of Infection Control and Infectious Diseases (MyICID), organized a regional webinar titled "Shielding Golden Years: The Power of Flu Vaccines for Older Adults." The event gathered leading experts and engaged nearly 700 healthcare professionals across Southeast Asia.

Dr. Steven C.L. Lim, MD, MRCP, President of the MyICID, emphasized that older adults are the most vulnerable to severe outcomes from influenza due to aging immune response, frailty, and comorbidities. "The flu virus infection exacerbates underlying chronic medical conditions, leading to an increased risk for hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination should be part of standard care for the elderly, especially those with chronic diseases," he said.

Assoc. Prof. Pham Quang Thai, MD, MPhil, PhD, Head of the Expanded Immunization Office for the Northern Region of Vietnam, highlighted that "among older adults in Vietnam, annual influenza hospitalizations are 154% higher, and mortality rates 700% higher than those in the 50 to 64 age group. However, vaccination coverage among adults aged 65 and above remains low at just 5.55%, far below the WHO target of 75%.8"

"Flu vaccines offer meaningful protection against severe outcomes such as hospitalization and complications in this vulnerable population," said Prof. Sasisopin Kiertiburanakul, MD, MHS, Vice President of the Infectious Disease Association of Thailand (IDAT). "The priority is ensuring that older adults choose the right vaccines available to prevent serious flu-related outcomes." She called for stronger awareness and regional collaboration to improve vaccine access and better protect Southeast Asia's aging population.

Dr. Ruby Dizon, Head of Medical for Sanofi Vaccines Southeast Asia & India, emphasized: "As the global leader in advanced influenza prevention solutions, Sanofi's commitment is to deliver Protection Beyond Flu. We ensure people have access to vaccines with proven better protection against influenza infection and its severe complications. By raising the bar in influenza prevention, we are striving to set new standards in public health as we move
closer to our vision."

1 Thailand Sees Spike in Flu and RSV Cases as Rainy Season Hits
2 As the Flu Surges in Asia, Could Getting Sick Year-Round Be the New Normal? | TIME
3 Health group to LGUs: Secure flu vaccines for seniors | Philippine News Agency
4 Flu-like illness: Metro Manila onsite classes suspended | Philstar.com
5 Flu visits up 13.5% to over 150,000 last week: CDC - Focus Taiwan
6 Some Singapore clinics see spike in flu cases amid weather changes, weak
precautionary practices - CNA
7 https://www.who.int/southeastasia/health-topics/ageing
8 https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/understanding-drivers-of-influenza-vaccine-uptake

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SANOFI VIETNAM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Flu Elderly vaccine gaps Flu surge in Asia

Related Contents

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020