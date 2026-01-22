Firmable Introduces Search Intent for Sales Teams

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmable, APAC's leading AI sales intelligence platform, has launched search intent signals to help sales teams at B2B companies accelerate their growth by knowing who's ready to buy and when.

Search intent reveals what companies are exploring externally through search behaviour, complementing Firmable's existing buying signals that track changes happening inside a business. Together, these signals give sales teams a clearer, more timely view of buyer readiness.

For example, a CRM provider could monitor when target accounts start searching for topics like "sales CRM" or "customer relationship management software". When that research appears alongside internal signals such as new sales leadership hires or team expansion, sales teams can prioritise outreach with far greater confidence.

Founded by Leigh Jasper, Paul Perrett and Karthik Venkatasubramanian, the team behind Aconex (acquired by Oracle for $1.6 billion) – Firmable has built an AI sales intelligence platform designed specifically for APAC, uniting accurate local data with signal-led account intelligence.

Co-CEO Paul Perrett said the addition of search intent gives sales teams stronger signals at the moments that matter most.

"Buying signals have already helped sales teams bring more relevance and better timing to their outreach, and search intent takes that further by showing which companies are actively researching right now. When internal movement and external search behaviour line up, it's one of the strongest indicators a buyer is ready to engage."

Firmable's search intent includes company-level surge ratings, weekly trend indicators, ICP-aligned topic insights, net new demand discovery, and direct CRM activation. It's available now for Firmable customers.