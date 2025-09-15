Corporate

Finex Trader Drives Home BYD M6 After Get X2 Promo Volume Sprint

September 15, 2025 | 14:43
(0) user say
Filipino trader met two hundred lot target to bag the electric MPV, while zero spread offer stays live for forex affiliates hunting headline grabbing ROI stories.
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Finex, an acclaimed Indonesian broker, announces the grand winner of the Get X2 promo, a 2025 New Year’s promotion celebrating skill, persistence, and rewarding trading.

Finex started 2025 with an ambitious event: the Get X2 promo. Finexers were invited to showcase their trading skills while exchanging traded lots for valuable prizes. The promotion ended with the Grand Finale raffle. The event gave one of many participants a chance to win the main prize: a brand-new BYD M6.

This year’s luckiest and most persistent Finexer is Yenni Puspitasari. She walked away with the keys to the BYD M6. Yenni’s big win demonstrates what’s possible when skill meets opportunity.

“I still can’t believe I won! Finex has made my trading journey rewarding and unforgettable,” said Yenni Puspitasari, the Grand Finale winner.

Trading with Finex = Real-Life Wins

The Get X2 winner’s story is inspiring, but it’s not an exception, as Finex creates opportunities for traders to succeed through everyday trading achievements or exclusive promotions like Get X2.

Adhering to world-class trading standards and offering attractive conditions, Finex provides an outstanding trading experience and empowers traders of all levels with a user-friendly environment to help them grow and succeed.

To learn more about Finex and its services, readers can visit https://finex.co.id/.

Disclaimer: Derivative transactions involve high risk and high return.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Finex

TagTag:
Finex trading forex promo

