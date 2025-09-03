Forex broker bets big on India's trading expo bonanza

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a globally trusted online brokerage, proudly served as Platinum Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025, held on August 23–24, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Through the Platinum Sponsorship, ATFX strengthened its presence in one of Asia's fastest-growing financial markets, reinforcing its focus on innovation and strengthening connections with traders and industry leaders across the region.

Positioned as India's premier trading and fintech expo, Money Expo India 2025 brought together banks, brokers, fintech innovators, and thousands of retail and institutional traders. Across two days, attendees joined networking sessions, panel discussions, and workshops to share insights, explore new technologies, and debate the future of global financial markets.

ATFX welcomed participants at Booth No. 64, where the company showcased its trading platforms, educational resources, and client-focused services. Visitors explored ATFX's newest solutions in online trading and gained fresh perspectives on global markets.

The event also featured a keynote address by ATFX's Chief Commercial Officer, Siju Daniel, titled "Shaping the Future of Global Financial Markets: How ATFX Combines Innovation, Transparency, and a Strong Commitment to Clients." The session highlighted ATFX's depth of expertise and dedication to sharing knowledge within the global trading community, while outlining the company's strategic vision for empowering clients in a rapidly evolving financial environment.

In 2024, ATFX played a leading role at Money Expo Colombia and Money Expo Mexico, where it was also recognized with the award for "Best Global Online Broker." These milestones reaffirm ATFX's global reputation and its ongoing drive to deliver value to traders across regions. With a global presence, ATFX continues to adapt to local market needs while delivering world-class services built on innovation and trust.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.