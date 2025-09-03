Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Forex broker bets big on India's trading expo bonanza

September 03, 2025 | 14:51
(0) user say
When international trading platforms flood Mumbai's financial carnival with platinum-level cash, they're either chasing genuine opportunity or expensive fool's gold.

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a globally trusted online brokerage, proudly served as Platinum Sponsor at Money Expo India 2025, held on August 23–24, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Through the Platinum Sponsorship, ATFX strengthened its presence in one of Asia's fastest-growing financial markets, reinforcing its focus on innovation and strengthening connections with traders and industry leaders across the region.

Positioned as India's premier trading and fintech expo, Money Expo India 2025 brought together banks, brokers, fintech innovators, and thousands of retail and institutional traders. Across two days, attendees joined networking sessions, panel discussions, and workshops to share insights, explore new technologies, and debate the future of global financial markets.

ATFX welcomed participants at Booth No. 64, where the company showcased its trading platforms, educational resources, and client-focused services. Visitors explored ATFX's newest solutions in online trading and gained fresh perspectives on global markets.

The event also featured a keynote address by ATFX's Chief Commercial Officer, Siju Daniel, titled "Shaping the Future of Global Financial Markets: How ATFX Combines Innovation, Transparency, and a Strong Commitment to Clients." The session highlighted ATFX's depth of expertise and dedication to sharing knowledge within the global trading community, while outlining the company's strategic vision for empowering clients in a rapidly evolving financial environment.

In 2024, ATFX played a leading role at Money Expo Colombia and Money Expo Mexico, where it was also recognized with the award for "Best Global Online Broker." These milestones reaffirm ATFX's global reputation and its ongoing drive to deliver value to traders across regions. With a global presence, ATFX continues to adapt to local market needs while delivering world-class services built on innovation and trust.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

By PR Newswire

ATFX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
forex Forex broker ATFX

Related Contents

Finex Trader Drives Home BYD M6 After Get X2 Promo Volume Sprint

Finex Trader Drives Home BYD M6 After Get X2 Promo Volume Sprint

ATFX Connect Names Trevor Williams Consultant Economist

ATFX Connect Names Trevor Williams Consultant Economist

FBS wins 10th award in 2025 for client-focused excellence

FBS wins 10th award in 2025 for client-focused excellence

ATFX Hits USD 776.5 Billion Trading Volume in Q1 2025

ATFX Hits USD 776.5 Billion Trading Volume in Q1 2025

FOREX.com Enters Singapore, Ushering in New Era for Retail CFD Trading

FOREX.com Enters Singapore, Ushering in New Era for Retail CFD Trading

ATFX Maintains Market Strength with $643 billion in Q4 2024 Trading Volume

ATFX Maintains Market Strength with $643 billion in Q4 2024 Trading Volume

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020