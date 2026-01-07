Corporate

Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets to play preseason games in Macao

January 07, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
The NBA teams will face off twice in October as part of the league's global preseason games initiative.

MACAU, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sands China Ltd. (Sands) today announced that The NBA China Games 2026 presented by Taobao 88VIP will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets playing preseason games on Friday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 11 at The Venetian Arena in Macao.

In addition to the two games, the NBA and Sands will host interactive fan events including NBA House and NBA Fan Day presented by Alibaba Cloud, youth basketball clinics, and a Community Impact Week hosted by NBA Cares and Sands Cares featuring social impact programming focused on health, wellness and sustainability.

The NBA China Games 2026 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. In addition to Presenting Partner Taobao 88VIP, the games and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Alibaba Cloud, Ant International, Amazon Web Services, Gatorade, Mengniu Group, Nike, and Tissot. Sands China, the Official Integrated Resort Partner of NBA China, serves as the Official Promoter of the games.

Information about ticket sales and the fan, youth and community events will be announced at a later date.

Executive Quotes:

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum:

"The games in Macao earlier this season showed how much passion and enthusiasm there is for the NBA among fans in China and across Asia. We look forward to welcoming the Mavericks and Rockets to Macao and to once again engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community through the games and surrounding events."

Sands China Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Chum:

"Riding on the outstanding success of The NBA China Games 2025 last October, I am excited about the programme we are planning for The NBA China Games 2026 showcasing the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets. We are confident and ready to welcome the teams, players, legends and fans from around the world to Macao for another amazing NBA week filled with unforgettable experiences of sports, entertainment and community."

Dallas Mavericks Governor and President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp Patrick Dumont:

"It is a tremendous honor for Sands to host the games at The Venetian Arena next fall. I could not be prouder of having the Mavericks come to Macao and have the team experience the incredible hospitality that Sands properties provide. The success of The NBA China Games 2025 demonstrated the strength of the NBA in creating fan engagement and exciting experiences around the globe. The NBA China Games 2026 will be another great opportunity to showcase the league, its world-class athletes and the excitement it brings. I want to thank Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum for their leadership and the Houston Rockets organization for their strong support of The NBA China Games 2026."

Houston Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta:

"The Houston Rockets are an iconic brand with support around the globe, and we are honored to be selected alongside the Dallas Mavericks to bring a Texas-sized matchup to Macao as part of The NBA China Games 2026. Since drafting Hall of Famer Yao Ming first overall in 2002, we have received overwhelming love from the passionate basketball fans of China and built several cherished memories playing overseas. We are excited to have another opportunity to represent the NBA abroad and showcase our team in front of the fans in Macao next preseason."

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets

