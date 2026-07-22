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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SM Group wins 24 awards from Corporate Governance Asia

July 22, 2026 | 15:25
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The SM Group received 24 awards from Hong Kong-based publication Corporate Governance Asia, recognising the Philippine conglomerate's performance in governance, sustainability, investor relations and corporate leadership.

PASAY CITY, Philippines, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SM Group received 24 awards from Hong Kong-based publication Corporate Governance Asia, underscoring the conglomerate's performance in governance, sustainability, investor relations, and corporate leadership amid an increasingly complex global operating environment.

SM Investments Corp. (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, received eight awards, including the Sustainable Asia Award, Asia's Best CSR, Best Corporate Communications, and Best Investor Relations.

SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio was named Asia's Best CEO (Investor Relations), while Executive Vice Presidents Erwin G. Pato and Franklin C. Gomez were recognized as co-awardees for Asia's Best CFO (Investor Relations). Timothy Daniels, consultant and head of investor relations and sustainability, was also cited as Best Investor Relations Professional.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Corporate Governance Asia. Governance and sustainability remain embedded in how we operate, helping strengthen resilience, support disciplined decision-making, and enable long-term value creation for our various stakeholders," Mr. DyBuncio said.

The awards come as companies across the region navigate heightened economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing climate-related risks.

BDO Unibank received nine awards while SM Prime Holdings Inc. received seven awards.

The recognitions were conferred during the 16th Asian Excellence Awards, which carried the theme "Reshaping Asian Leadership in a Changing Global Economic Landscape and Climate Change."

Corporate Governance Asia is a regional publication focused on corporate governance, sustainability, investor relations, and boardroom leadership across Asia.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

By PR Newswire

SM Group

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TagTag:
SM Group Corporate Governance Asia Sustainable Asia Award Best Investor Relations

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