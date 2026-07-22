GXS Group named ASEAN's Best Digital Bank for Consumers

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GXS Group has become the first bank to be recognised as ASEAN's Best Digital Bank for Consumers at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

GXS Group was recognised for its achievement of building and launching new digital banks for two markets in just two years. In giving the Group the accolade, Euromoney noted the impact it has made in the areas of financial inclusion and customer experience with GXS Bank in Singapore and GXBank in Malaysia.

In addition to its digital banks in Singapore and Malaysia, GXS Group also has a strategic minority stake in Superbank, a digital bank in Indonesia.

For its innovations in seamlessly integrating banking and financing within the digital touchpoints of its partnership ecosystem, which includes Grab and Singtel, GXS Bank was also awarded Singapore's Best Digital Bank by Euromoney. More than five million consumers and micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Singapore today use Grab and Singtel for their daily personal and business needs.

With the launch of GXS Bank and GXBank, Grab customers with an account in either digital banks became among the first in Singapore and Malaysia to make banking transactions while on a third-party app. From checking their bank statements to making payments for their rides and food delivery through their GXS Bank and GXBank accounts, these customers enjoy a seamless experience within their Grab app.

GXS Group also created proprietary AI-driven credit assessment models that take into account ecosystem data signals. By layering these models over traditional credit assessment models used by incumbent banks, the Group is able to extend credit to a wider set of customers. This includes platform workers and entrepreneurs who may not be able to qualify for a traditional bank loan as they do not meet their credit requirements, such as a fixed monthly salary. More importantly, ecosystem data enables its digital banks to deliver personalised and relevant support at moments that might matter most to the customer. For example, GXS Bank proactively offers pre-qualified loans to food and beverage businesses within its ecosystem during seasonal periods, when these businesses may need to increase their produce orders or manpower.

As a result of the Group's embedded financing strategy, more than 80 per cent of its retail and business banking customers come from the Grab and Singtel ecosystem.

GXS Group's recognitions at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence in 2026 brings its recent wins to eight awards in just the past month, underscoring the Bank Group's leadership in digital banking.

At the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards held in July 2026, GXS Bank was awarded Digital Business Banking Initiative of the Year and Ecosystem Initiative of the Year for its business banking services. Its subsidiary GXBank was recognised as Virtual Bank of the Year. GXBank received an additional three awards in the areas of AI & Machine Learning, Data Governance, and Internal Governance.

Pei-Si Lai, Group CEO, GXS Bank said, "We are honored by the recognitions from Euromoney and Asian Banking & Finance. These awards are an encouragement to our team and the relentless focus we have to meet our day-one commitment towards our customers. From the start, our mission has been to show that banking can be simple, secure, and deeply rewarding for everyday consumers and small businesses.

We will continue to enhance our retail and business banking suite with delightful, customer-oriented solutions that address their banking pain points. We thank our customers for their confidence in us, and to my colleagues who come in every day ready to own the mission and build with bravery and curiosity."

Annex - List of Awards won by GXS Group in July 2026

1. Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026

ASEAN's Best Digital Bank for Consumers

Singapore's Best Digital Bank

2. Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2026