Expo 2025 Osaka Closes: German Pavilion Hosts Three Million Visitors

October 14, 2025 | 15:50
(0) user say
Koelnmesse sustainable design wins gold, offering event blogs Expo Osaka keywords and final attendance tally.

COLOGNE, GERMANY and OSAKA, JAPAN - Newsaktuell - 13 October 2025 - After 184 days, the German Pavilion "Wa! Germany" at Expo 2025 in the Japanese city of Osaka has closed its doors. More than three million people from around the world visited the pavilion during this time, and it has now been recognised with two awards from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) – the Sustainability Award and the Silver Award for Theme Development. Koelnmesse GmbH, commissioned by the Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) to organise and operate the German Pavilion, reports a resounding success.

"The German Pavilion has demonstrated impressively how large-scale international projects made in Germany can captivate audiences worldwide," said Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "The BIE's awards are a special acknowledgement of the concept, the outstanding teamwork of all those involved – and clear proof that Koelnmesse continues to set benchmarks in international competition."

A flagship project for circular innovation

Under the theme "Shaping a Circular World Together", the German Pavilion combined architecture, technology and emotion into an immersive experience. Visitors were able to explore how circular economy approaches, urban agriculture, hydrogen technologies and sustainable design can pave the way towards a sustainable future.

"Our aim was to present Germany as a land of innovation and as a driving force for a circular future," explained Commissioner General Patrick Specht of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. "That we were able to inspire more than three million visitors with our pavilion, and were additionally honoured with the Sustainability Award as well as the Silver Award for Theme Development, is a tremendous achievement. It shows how strongly our concept resonated with people."

Both the concept and its implementation captivated audiences: in visitor surveys, more than 90 per cent of guests said their expectations had been exceeded. Many described the German contribution as one of the best at the Expo. Particularly popular was the pavilion mascot Circular, which Expo visitors voted as the most beloved mascot of the entire Expo.

Great recognition for the German Pavilion

Shortly before the Expo concluded, the German Pavilion team welcomed its three-millionth visitor. At the same time, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) also honoured the German Pavilion with two awards: the Silver Award for Theme Development, which recognises pavilions that convey the Expo's guiding theme in a particularly convincing, creative and coherent way, and the Sustainability Award, presented to the German Pavilion for its exemplary integration of sustainability both conceptually and in practice. This distinction places the project among Germany's most successful Expo presentations to date.

"This achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished when creativity, engineering excellence and project management work hand in hand," said Böse. "Expo 2025 showcased Germany as an open, innovative and sustainable partner within the global community – and we as Koelnmesse are proud to have played our part."

An international collaborative effort

Commissioned by the BMWE, Koelnmesse once again delivered the German Pavilion – as it had done for several previous World Expos, most recently for Dubai 2020, Shanghai 2010 and Aichi 2005.The concept, planning and realisation this year were managed by the German Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka Consortium, consisting of facts and fiction (concept and media design) and GL events Live (construction and implementation), with support from their Japanese subsidiary. Architectural design was provided by LAVA Architects (Berlin). The Culture Connect programme was curated by VOSS+FISCHER and Mike P. Heisel, while catering and retail operations were managed by 78degrees.

Press images of Expo 2025 in Osaka and the German Pavilion are available in our image database: Expo 2025 Photos | Koelnmesse

Video impressions of Expo 2025 in Osaka and the German Pavilion are available on our YouTube channel: Video Expo 2025 | Koelnmesse

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Koelnmesse GmbH

