ExcelScale launches platform providing access to 100 enterprise AI models

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - ExcelScale has officially launched its unified AI infrastructure platform in Malaysia, giving organisations access to more than 100 leading AI models through a single OpenAI-compatible API. The platform addresses a challenge that has become increasingly familiar to Malaysian enterprises moving AI beyond pilot projects: it is no longer difficult to access AI models, but it is difficult to integrate them securely and manageably at scale, with separate provider accounts, APIs, billing systems, and governance requirements adding complexity just as businesses try to expand adoption.

As Malaysian organisations extend AI use across software development, research, content production, data analysis and internal workflows, many are managing multiple AI providers at once. This gives them greater choice, but it also raises new challenges around interoperability, governance, and operational oversight as adoption spreads across more teams and functions."Enterprise AI has reached a stage where access is no longer the main barrier. The greater challenge is bringing different AI capabilities together in a way that stays practical, secure, and manageable for the business," said Todd Abraham, General Manager of ExcelScale."The next stage of enterprise AI won't be defined by how many models organisations can access, but by how effectively they can integrate and manage them. Businesses want the flexibility to choose the right model for each task without maintaining a separate technical environment every time. ExcelScale was built to provide that consistent foundation, so teams can focus on building useful AI applications instead of managing fragmented systems."Through a standardised API, organisations could connect to models supporting text generation, visual recognition, voice synthesis, video creation, and data analysis without rebuilding their integrations for each provider, letting technical teams choose models by workload while keeping a consistent development and deployment process. Enterprise features including access controls, API key management, configurable model permissions, Virtual Private Cloud deployment options and usage monitoring help businesses manage AI services more consistently, while a centralised dashboard gives oversight of API requests, token consumption, and costs.For businesses, this cuts the need to manage multiple disconnected systems as AI initiatives grow, freeing up time spent maintaining infrastructure for developing applications that support productivity, innovation, and operational improvement."As AI becomes part of everyday business operations, organisations need infrastructure that can evolve alongside the technology. Our vision is to help businesses adopt AI with greater clarity and control," said Todd."By simplifying the layer between organisations and the models they use, we hope to make it easier for more enterprises to turn AI capabilities into practical, sustainable business applications."For more information about ExcelScale, visit https://excelscale.com/.

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