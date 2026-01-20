ESET Debuts AI-Driven Security Service in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of two Managed Detection and Response (MDR) subscription tiers: ESET PROTECT MDR for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate for enterprises in Singapore.



Bridging the gap with MDR



ESET PROTECT MDR delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity package, offering 24/7/365 superior protection. This includes modern protection for endpoints, email, and cloud applications, vulnerability detection and patching, and managed threat monitoring, hunting, and response. For enterprises, ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate offers continuous proactive protection and enhanced visibility, coupled with customised threat hunting and remote digital forensic incident response assistance.



ESET's APAC SMB Cybersecurity Report 2024 revealed that 49% rate lacking a dedicated cybersecurity team and 52% rated keeping up with the latest threats as one of the top three cybersecurity challenges in Singapore. 31% also cited alert fatigue as the biggest challenge. Incidentally, APAC also faces the largest shortage of cybersecurity experts in the world. These highlight the urgent need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and managed services that can help bridge the country's growing talent gap. ESET's MDR services ensure organisations of all sizes and cybersecurity maturity to stay one step ahead of all known and emerging threats, effectively closing the cybersecurity talent gap, and facilitating expert consultations for incident management and containment in a fully managed experience.



ESET MDR delivers a remarkable 6-minute Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) — the fastest in the industry*. In comparison, the median time for organizations to detect a breach is 24 days**, leaving critical systems and data exposed for weeks. Every hour that a breach goes undetected dramatically increases the risk of data loss, operational disruption, and financial damage.



"Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and more time-critical, especially in highly connected digital economies like Singapore," said Pamela Ong, Country Manager of Asia and Singapore at ESET. "Our AI-powered MDR services combine automation, human expertise, and global threat intelligence to help organisations move beyond reactive security. The ability to detect and respond within minutes can make the difference between a contained incident and a major breach."



ESET's MDR services Meet the Unique Challenges of MSPs



ESET recognises the growing pressures facing MSPs who must balance the critical task of securing clients' complex IT environments with their own business growth and operations. With threat actors going heavy on supply-chain attacks and abusing MSP tooling, MSPs too find themselves fixed in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. Simply put, MSPs are not only potential victims, but also potential accessories to a crime. To help MSPs fulfill their security potential, ESET's MDR is also designed to be deployed in an MSP environment with a single solitary security service, available 24/7 that help MSPs to secure themselves as well as their clients.



For more information, please visit www.eset.com/sg



*Based on publicly available information as of 1 October 2025.

**Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.