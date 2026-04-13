Dusit Ajara Hua Hin positions Thailand resort as global living destination

HUA HIN, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Hua Hin is undergoing a historic transformation. Long recognized as Thailand's elite seaside retreat, this coastal gem is now ranked among the world's top real estate growth markets, offering world-class Branded Residences that deliver yields of 7–9%, outperforming non-branded counterparts by 50–80%, according to CBRE Thailand. Ideally positioned around three hours from Bangkok, the capital city, Hua Hin is being elevated into a "Heaven City" and a premier global destination for high-end living and strategic real estate investment. Driven by massive infrastructure development and a shift toward world-class well-being, it has become the top choice for High-Net-Worth Individuals seeking pristine nature, tranquility, and modern luxury within reach of major international metropolises.

The "Heaven City" vision is underpinned by a clear state roadmap, including an operational double-track railway by 2026, the M8 Motorway, and Hua Hin Airport's international expansion by 2027. Strategically bridging Bangkok and the Southern Economic Corridor, Hua Hin is emerging as a Global Wellness Tourism Hub and a Safe Haven for HNWIs and discerning investors.



Beyond infrastructure, Hua Hin delivers a lifestyle ecosystem, from a world-class Medical Hub with multilingual healthcare and Elite International Education, to a Golfer's Paradise with championship courses, a world-class vineyard estate, vibrant art scenes, and creative night markets. Anchored by luxury malls and international water parks, it is a sanctuary for every generation, making Branded Residences in Hua Hin increasingly coveted assets among both local and international buyers.



The pinnacle of this evolution is Dusit Ajara Hua Hin. Developed by Dusit Estate, under Dusit International, a globally recognized hospitality brand, this ultra-luxury branded residence builds on Dusit's vision of redefining luxury living through integrated, hospitality-led experiences, as reflected in its mixed-use flagship development in Bangkok, Dusit Central Park. It sits on a prime nearly 8-acre site, featuring 96 exclusive residences with privileged beach access, nestled within the grounds of Dusit Thani Hua Hin. Designed for multi-generational living, it stands as the first low-rise residential project in Asia developed under the Fitwel: Low Rise Residential standard, a leading evidence-based global certification focused on enhancing health and well-being through optimized indoor environments. With its low-density approach, the project champions sustainable well-being. Its signature "Bridging Oasis" concept delivers over 60% green space, seamlessly connecting seven buildings through lush landscaping. Residents enjoy a full suite of amenities, including a five-zone aquatic experience, clubhouse, wellness studio, kids' world, and entertainment spaces.



Dusit Ajara Hua Hin's true distinction lies in its Gracious Hospitality. Backed by Dusit's 77-year legacy, professional property management ensures long-term value, translating into high asset liquidity and a reliable Lifestyle Dividend, supported by a dedicated rental management team.



Dusit Ajara Hua Hin is more than a residence. It is a "Limited Edition Collection" – a low-risk, high-growth asset offering timeless luxury living and sustainable long-term value for a limited collection of families.



Please visit https://www.dusitajara.com/landingpage

Hua Hin: +66(0) 88 899 8355

Bangkok: +66(0) 88 822 7882

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.