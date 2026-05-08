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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DP World secures Laem Chabang concession extension

May 08, 2026 | 15:40
(0) user say
DP World secured a Laem Chabang concession extension amid rising intra-Asia trade, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing port operations and logistics in the region

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2026 - DP World, through its joint venture Laem Chabang International Terminal Co., Ltd. (LCIT), has secured a five-year concession extension to continue operating the B5 container berth at Laem Chabang Port. The extension comes at a time of increasing intra-Asian trade and evolving supply chain dynamics, reinforcing the port's role as a critical gateway for Thailand's economy.

Terminal and yard at Laem Chabang Port
Terminal and yard at Laem Chabang Port

The contract, granted by the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), will run from May 2026 to April 2031, reinforcing DP World's central role in bolstering regional trade flows.

LCIT operates both B5 and C3 berths at Laem Chabang, Thailand's principal deep-sea gateway and the country's largest container hub supporting international trade. The terminals can accommodate up to four vessels simultaneously along 900 meters of berth length and are supported by 4,420 sqm of on-dock container freight station (CFS) facilities. In 2025, LCIT handled a record 1.936 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), its highest annual throughput to date, reflecting sustained growth in container volumes.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said: "This concession extension at Laem Chabang Port ensures continuity and service stability for our customers at a time when supply chains face increasing pressure and complexity. As Thailand strengthen its position as a regional trade hub, this extension allows us to continue investing in capacity, efficiency and sustainable operations. Together with our partners at LCIT, we are well positioned to support growing intra-Asia trade and deliver long-term value for customers across the Asia Pacific region."

This concession will enable continued investment by DP World in operational efficiency and sustainability at Laem Chabang. In 2025, five electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) were deployed at LCIT, reducing emissions by approximately 60% compared to diesel alternatives while supporting faster vessel handling. Further upgrades are planned in 2026, including the installation of additional eITVs, electric reach stackers, and an electric empty container handler.

Complementing its operations at Laem Chabang Port, DP World has an integrated logistics network throughout Thailand, including cross-border trucking, landside logistics and freight forwarding. The company also recently launched a rail-connected inland container yard in Khon Kaen with a dedicated thrice-weekly rail shuttle to Laem Chabang, enhancing connectivity for exporters in Thailand's Northeastern region.

​ These services and solutions aim to strengthen Thailand's domestic and export trade by enabling the seamless movement of goods and materials from port to domestic hinterlands, and to markets across the wider Asia Pacific region.

https://www.dpworld.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DP World Asia Pacific

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TagTag:
DP World Extension Laem Chabang Operations Logistics Region IntraAsia Trade

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