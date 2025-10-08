DomDom launches platform to simplify Vietnam’s housing market

DomDom is accessible on both web and mobile

Vietnam is fast emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic housing markets. However, renters and buyers alike often face persistent challenges:

Information gaps: Listings can be unclear, with photos that don’t match the actual property.

Language and communication barriers: Foreign users frequently struggle during the house-hunting process.

Low trust: The absence of real-name verification and user reviews increases transaction risks.

Fragmented solutions: Rental and sales listings are spread across multiple platforms, creating inconvenience.

DomDom was designed to address these issues. Leveraging digital technology and a platform-based approach, it streamlines every step of the housing transaction process, offering a simpler, more reliable experience for all users.

DomDom's multinational leadership team – (From right to left: Charles, Cheng Yang, Kevin, Harrison)

DomDom supports four languages – Vietnamese, English, Japanese, and Korean – with plans to expand further to accommodate residents from more countries.

The platform makes it easy for expats, students, and local homeowners or investors to complete rental and purchase transactions efficiently.

Key features include:

Standardised listings: Rentals and sales follow a unified format for clearer, more transparent information.

Verified listings: All properties undergo a basic review to prevent fake or misleading posts.

Two-way reviews: Builds trust between tenants/buyers and landlords/sellers.

Agent support: Enables real estate agents to list, manage, and match with potential clients quickly.

Optimised matching: Speeds up communication between all parties, cutting transaction costs.

Initially, DomDom will focus on Phu My Hung in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, a flagship area with international schools, high-end properties, and a multinational population.

Future expansion plans include other key districts in Ho Chi Minh City – Districts 1 and 2, and Thu Duc city – followed by Hanoi and Danang.

DomDom’s vibrant and energetic workforce

DomDom presents itself as more than a house-hunting website, combining technology with trust and aiming to establish itself as a go-to choice for every tenant and homebuyer in Vietnam

DomDom International Co., Ltd.

23rd floor, Phu My Hung Tower, 8 Hoang Van Thai street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hotline: 090 665 1055

Customer Service: support@ht-tech.vn

Website: https://domdom.com.vn/

