DomDom launches platform to simplify Vietnam’s housing market

October 08, 2025 | 08:00
Aiming to tackle trust and complexity in Ho Chi Minh City’s housing market, DomDom is debuting a new digital platform combining technology with local knowledge to offer an integrated solution for rentals and property sales
DomDom launches platform to simplify Vietnam’s housing market
DomDom is accessible on both web and mobile

Vietnam is fast emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic housing markets. However, renters and buyers alike often face persistent challenges:

Information gaps: Listings can be unclear, with photos that don’t match the actual property.

Language and communication barriers: Foreign users frequently struggle during the house-hunting process.

Low trust: The absence of real-name verification and user reviews increases transaction risks.

Fragmented solutions: Rental and sales listings are spread across multiple platforms, creating inconvenience.

DomDom was designed to address these issues. Leveraging digital technology and a platform-based approach, it streamlines every step of the housing transaction process, offering a simpler, more reliable experience for all users.

DomDom launches platform to simplify Vietnam’s housing market
DomDom's multinational leadership team – (From right to left: Charles, Cheng Yang, Kevin, Harrison)

DomDom supports four languages – Vietnamese, English, Japanese, and Korean – with plans to expand further to accommodate residents from more countries.

The platform makes it easy for expats, students, and local homeowners or investors to complete rental and purchase transactions efficiently.

Key features include:

Standardised listings: Rentals and sales follow a unified format for clearer, more transparent information.

Verified listings: All properties undergo a basic review to prevent fake or misleading posts.

Two-way reviews: Builds trust between tenants/buyers and landlords/sellers.

Agent support: Enables real estate agents to list, manage, and match with potential clients quickly.

Optimised matching: Speeds up communication between all parties, cutting transaction costs.

Initially, DomDom will focus on Phu My Hung in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, a flagship area with international schools, high-end properties, and a multinational population.

Future expansion plans include other key districts in Ho Chi Minh City – Districts 1 and 2, and Thu Duc city – followed by Hanoi and Danang.

DomDom launches platform to simplify Vietnam’s housing market
DomDom’s vibrant and energetic workforce

DomDom presents itself as more than a house-hunting website, combining technology with trust and aiming to establish itself as a go-to choice for every tenant and homebuyer in Vietnam

DomDom International Co., Ltd.

23rd floor, Phu My Hung Tower, 8 Hoang Van Thai street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Hotline: 090 665 1055

Customer Service: support@ht-tech.vn

Website: https://domdom.com.vn/

Social housing market glacier melting Social housing market glacier melting

As a number of new laws and social housing loan packages are implemented towards the end of the second quarter, the real estate market in Vietnam is hoping for a rebound.
Social housing drive can lead to developer incentive Social housing drive can lead to developer incentive

Developing more social housing in industrial-centred localities is a fundamental solution to meet the increasing demand of immigrant workers.
Leveraging one million social housing units nationwide Leveraging one million social housing units nationwide

After more than four years since an initiative was established to build one million social housing units for the 2021–2030 period, less than 85,300 units have been completed, achieving just 8 per cent of the target.

By Huyen Thuy

Vietnam Housing Market Digital Platform DomDom Housing Transaction Process Housing Transaction Platform Multinational Population
