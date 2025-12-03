Corporate

Accertify reports 24% Cyber Monday transaction jump on smaller carts and late shopping

December 03, 2025 | 14:52
(0) user say
Accertify reports Cyber Monday transaction volume jumped 24% as shoppers used smaller carts and favoured later evening shopping times this year.

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a leading unified risk decisioning platform provider, today released results from Cyber Monday 2025 showing an interesting consumer pattern: more transactions, smaller baskets, and a spike in volume at the 9 pm Central hour.

Accertify clients processed 49.3 million transactions on Cyber Monday, representing a 24% increase over 2024. The transactions were worth $5.7 billion, representing only a 6% increase over 2024. Transaction volume peaked at 9 pm CST — a shift from 2024's 12pm CST peak.

The average transaction value fell 14% year-over-year to $114.98, closely mirroring the drop Accertify saw last week on Black Friday and reinforcing the observed trend toward lower-ticket purchases. Despite the surge in volume, clients continued to see strong performance supported by Accertify's AI-enabled workflow, which reflected a 99.30% median approval rate among participating clients.

Accertify's fraud detection technology flagged and helped reject $100.7 million in suspected fraudulent transactions on Cyber Monday. Of those flagged transactions, clients have already confirmed 128,914 as actual fraud attempts — a 17% increase over last year — demonstrating the growing volume of fraud attacks during peak shopping periods.

"Cyber Monday reinforced what we saw on Black Friday: consumers are making more purchases with lower values," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "Accertify's platform helped merchants absorb this demand while maintaining strong approval rates and minimizing fraud exposure at scale."

The trend reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior during peak digital commerce periods. Accertify data shows that shoppers are checking out more frequently with smaller transaction sizes, which challenges merchants to make fast, informed decisions at scale while still preserving the customer experience.

Cyber Monday 2025 by the Numbers

  • Transactions processed: 49.3 million (up 24% YOY)
  • Total transaction value: $5.7 billion (up 6% YOY)
  • Average transaction value: $114.98 (down 14.4% YOY)
  • Peak hour: 9 p.m. Central (shifted from 12 p.m. Central in 2024)
  • Approval rate: 99.30%
  • Suspected fraud blocked: $100.7 million in transactions
  • Confirmed fraud prevented: 128,914 incidents verified as fraud by clients (up 17% YOY)

Statistics in this release are derived from Accertify client data from Cyber Monday 2024–2025.

By PR Newswire

Accertify, Inc.

TagTag:
Accertify Cyber Monday Cyber Monday transaction Smaller shopping carts

