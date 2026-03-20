Cushman & Wakefield tops Greater China property rankings

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Cushman & Wakefield has been recognized as the top real estate investment brokerage firm in the Greater China* All-sector, Hong Kong All-sector, Hong Kong Office market and Chinese Mainland Industrial market for 2025 by MSCI based on sell-side sales volume. These top rankings highlight the firm's continued dominance and exceptional performance in the region's commercial real estate sector.According to MSCI 2025 Global Broker Rankings, based on sales volume, Cushman & Wakefield represented 28% of all-sector sell-side investment brokerage transactions in Greater China totaling US$2.2 billion. In Hong Kong, the firm secured 36% of all-sector sell-side brokerage volume, worth US$1.2 billion, and 69% of the office sell-side brokerage volume. Furthermore, the team captured a commanding 77% share of the Chinese Mainland Industrial sell-side brokerage market, accounting for US$887 million in transaction value.*Rankings in Greater China are based on the sum of sell-side brokerage transaction volume in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China and Taiwan China.KK Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said, "The MSCI global brokerage ranking reinforces our leading market share in Greater China and in Hong Kong. We stand out from our peers in our deep local market knowledge and connections with both international and domestic capital, which enables us to serve our investor clients throughout market cycles. In addition, we have fostered strong collaboration between our teams in the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, enabling us to swiftly capitalize on cross-border opportunities and ensure seamless deal execution for our clients."The Hong Kong market experienced a significant rebound late last year, driven by major end-user acquisitions. Francis Li, International Director, Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, detailed the market's momentum. "We saw strong liquidity coming back to Hong Kong in 2H last year, including the acquisition by Alibaba and Ant Group of multiple floors at One Causeway Bay for use as their Hong Kong headquarters, a landmark deal brokered by us," said Li. "Our data shows that full-year commercial real estate investment volume in Hong Kong grew by 33% year-over-year in 2025. At the same time, Hong Kong's residential and student housing markets are also garnering significant interest from investors."In addition to the success in Hong Kong, Li mentioned, "The Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets team has completed several large logistics deals in the Chinese mainland in the last three years, totaling more than RMB10 billion. These significant transactions reinforce our strong local team capability and resilience when navigating complex market challenges."In addition to en-bloc logistics transactions, Cushman & Wakefield has also played a significant role in facilitating industrial investments, including factories and R&D centers, and particularly in assisting leading international companies in establishing a presence in China. Tony Su, Managing Director, National Head of Industrial & Logistics Property Services, China, said: "Despite the challenges faced by China's logistics and industrial sectors, our team delivered an exceptional performance in 2025. We successfully completed transactions with numerous high-profile, industry leading clients, particularly in the biopharmaceuticals, new materials, and premium food sectors. These partnerships stimulated the local economy, set new industry benchmarks, and inspired a wave of policy innovations. I am extremely proud of the growth and resilience demonstrated by Cushman & Wakefield's Industrial team in navigating a complex market environment."

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