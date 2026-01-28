Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

January 28, 2026 | 17:13
(0) user say
Vietnam’s corporate bond market is showing clear signs of recovery, supported by rising issuance, proactive debt management, and regulatory reforms that are laying the groundwork for stronger growth ahead.

According to statistics from Vietcombank Securities (VCBS), there were 578 corporate bond issuances in 2025, with total issuance value reaching approximately $25.83 billion, up 45.6 per cent on-year.

Issuance volume was concentrated mainly in the banking sector. Funds raised were largely allocated to tenors of 3-5 years, accounting for 43.7 per cent of total issuance value.

Outstanding corporate bond value in 2025 reached an estimated $53.16 billion, approaching the peak recorded in 2021. Notably, alongside issuance growth, bond buyback activities also became more dynamic.

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

Early bond redemptions in 2025 increased significantly, with total value reaching about $12.58 billion, up 43.6 per cent compared to one year ago. Early redemption was concentrated primarily in the banking sector, mainly targeting bonds with original medium-term tenors of 3-5 years and remaining maturities of 1-3 years.

Most of these bond lots were issued in 2024, underscoring a proactive strategy to restructure funding sources and maturities, while easing refinancing pressure in the upcoming period.

Another positive development was the marked decline in delayed principal and interest payments in 2025. Cumulatively from the beginning of the year, the value of bonds with late payments fell by around 22 per cent compared to the previous year.

Several factors are expected to provide meaningful support to the corporate bond market. VCBS forecasts that corporate bond issuance yields in 2026 will gradually rise in line with the broader trend in capital costs, thereby enhancing their appeal relative to other investment channels.

At the same time, amid tighter bank credit conditions and expectations of a slight uptick in lending rates, businesses are expected to more actively diversify alternative funding channels, including bonds, to reduce reliance on bank credit.

However, growth is expected to be selective across companies and sectors, reflecting differences in credit quality, financial structure, and sensitivity to fluctuations in capital costs.

The banking sector is projected to continue dominating in terms of issuance scale and capacity. With system-wide liquidity pressure in 2026 expected to remain significant, and in order to comply with loan-to-deposit ratio caps while preserving room for credit growth, banks are likely to increase corporate bond issuance, particularly medium- and long-term bonds, which will continue to serve as a key funding instrument.

In the real estate sector, market transactions are expected to improve in 2026 as supply increases sharply. End-user demand and social housing projects are being actively promoted, helping developers generate cash flow from sales to meet bondholder repayment obligations.

Importantly, VCBS notes that on the regulatory front, state authorities are gradually reforming the legal framework and removing institutional bottlenecks, aiming to build a more transparent, in-depth, and sustainable corporate bond market.

Last September, the Ministry of Finance has approved the scheme for investor restructuring the investor base and development of securities investment fund industry.

Within this framework, restructuring the investor structure is identified as a key solution, with a roadmap to gradually expand the participation of long-term financial institutions- such as pension funds, social insurance funds, insurance companies, and commercial banks in the capital market, and corporate bond market in particular.

Accordingly, as proposals to ease barriers are implemented on schedule during 2026-2027- including expanding the scope and investment limits for insurance companies and pension funds in corporate bonds. These measures are expected not only to help form a more stable source of demand, but also to strengthen market discipline, promote information transparency, and improve issuance quality over the medium to long term.

Foundational improvements are expected to foster more sustainable market development. On this basis, VCBS forecasts that the 2026-2027 period will serve as an important stepping stone, laying the groundwork for a stronger growth cycle in the corporate bond market in the years ahead.

Vietnam’s infrastructure expansion accelerates on bond market innovation Vietnam’s infrastructure expansion accelerates on bond market innovation

Vietnam’s infrastructure ambitions, which are estimated to cost $245 billion through 2030, depend on unlocking long-term private capital.
Corporate bond issuances surge as firms accelerate capital restructuring Corporate bond issuances surge as firms accelerate capital restructuring

Vietnam's corporate bond market saw a surge in new issuances and early redemptions in mid-October, signalling active capital restructuring by businesses amid stable interest rates and improved liquidity.
Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japan has reaffirmed its long-term support for Vietnam’s capital market development as the two sides marked two decades of financial technical cooperation in Hanoi.

By Minh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
corporate bond market Issuance volume concentration Early bond redemptions Banking sector dominance Regulatory framework reform Investor base restructuring

Related Contents

Overhaul aims to secure Vietnam’s bond market

Overhaul aims to secure Vietnam’s bond market

Green bond market gathers momentum

Green bond market gathers momentum

Corporate bond market impacted with restructure

Corporate bond market impacted with restructure

Bond market recovery slowed by weak institutional investor support

Bond market recovery slowed by weak institutional investor support

Cautious approach suggested for corporate bonds

Cautious approach suggested for corporate bonds

Banks massively embrace bond buy-backs

Banks massively embrace bond buy-backs

Corporate bond market impacted with restructure

Corporate bond market impacted with restructure

Expert assesses credit-related development challenges

Expert assesses credit-related development challenges

Lenders still most active in corporate bond issuance

Lenders still most active in corporate bond issuance

Banks massively embrace bond buy-backs

Banks massively embrace bond buy-backs

Corporate bond registration fall below expectations

Corporate bond registration fall below expectations

Corporate bond market reform adds safety net for investors

Corporate bond market reform adds safety net for investors

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Carlsberg Vietnam delivers Lunar New Year support in central region

Cool Japan Fund transfers shares of CLK Cold Storage

Cool Japan Fund transfers shares of CLK Cold Storage

TikTok penalised $35,000 in Vietnam for consumer protection violations

TikTok penalised $35,000 in Vietnam for consumer protection violations

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

Corporate bond market poised for stronger growth cycle

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020