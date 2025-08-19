Clinical trial figures have room to grow

Experts say there is scope for improvement in clinical trial numbers, photo Le Toan

Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital is seeking opportunities to join clinical trials to help patients gain access to innovative medicines, following the example of regional and global partners.

Dr. Phan Tan Thuan of the hospital said that participating in clinical trials is not only a matter of science but also a treatment opportunity, increasing access to new treatment options without cost to patients. Some serious cancer cases that were previously incurable have been treated successfully thanks to new-generation drugs.

“At the hospital, the number of clinical studies has risen from just a few to more than 30, giving patients access to cutting-edge treatments. We expect this to grow further,” he said.

However, he admitted there are many challenges in terms of facilities and human resources. “There are many promising studies and effective drugs, and surrounding countries are able to recruit patients quickly, but we cannot keep pace. Therefore, standardising processes, improving capacity, and building a research network are priority tasks to meet increasing demand,” Thuan said.

According to experts, Vietnam risks falling behind other regional countries in clinical trials due to persistent barriers, hindering the ambition to become the region’s leading clinical trial hub.

Luke Treloar, partner and head of Infrastructure, Government, and Healthcare at KPMG in Vietnam, said approval times for clinical trials remain significantly slow, among the longest in the region. “The average in other countries is about 75 days, while Vietnam requires around 160 days for approval at the Ministry of Health level. This is far behind Singapore at 18 days, Indonesia at 20 days, and Japan at 31 days. Such delays reduce Vietnam’s attractiveness to research sponsors,” Treloar said.

He added that limitations in personnel for clinical research, the lack of good clinical practice (GCP) facilities, and the absence of preferential policies and funding sources also weaken Vietnam’s competitiveness compared to neighbouring countries.

With a large population and strong policy commitment, Vietnam has an opportunity to make a breakthrough in clinical trials. Experts noted that over the past two decades, the country has expanded healthcare access and strengthened its public health system, achieving universal health insurance coverage for 95 per cent of the population. As it transitions towards higher-quality care, innovation has emerged as a priority, with clinical trials identified as a strategic pathway.

Health expert Hoa Nguyen, however, said the effort does not seem sufficient for Vietnam to develop the clinical trial sector effectively. “While foreign-invested firms are interested in conducting trials here, few have actually done so. Meanwhile, regional countries are advancing much faster,” Nguyen said. “Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia have developed clinical research far more extensively. As of 2023, Singapore had 535 active clinical trials, Thailand had 496, Malaysia had 380, and Vietnam had 141. The number of new trials started in 2023 in these countries ranged from 86 to 108, while Vietnam had 32.”

For example, Novartis has conducted 78 clinical trials across 50 sites in Vietnam since 2011, making it one of the first multinational pharmaceutical companies to establish a clinical research presence in the country. The company also works with hospitals nationwide, as well as doctors and pharmacists, to implement these trials.

A representative of Novartis Vietnam said, “To encourage multinational corporations and foreign-invested enterprises to invest, quality, speed, and predictability are all required. When we look at Vietnam in this context, I believe there is room for improvement. If Vietnam wants to attract more investment in clinical research, it must focus more on reducing trial activation timelines and accelerating the process.”

According to Darrell Oh, chairman of Pharma Group, which represents 20 member companies from Europe, the US, and Japan, clinical trials represent Vietnam’s next frontier for research and development.

“Realising its ambitions will require prioritised policies and initiatives that attract and facilitate clinical trial investments, particularly in early-stage trials,” Oh said. “Such dedicated efforts and multi-stakeholder collaboration would unlock significant economic, scientific, and health benefits, including stimulating high-value research through infrastructure development and skilled job creation, strengthening Vietnam’s healthcare innovation ecosystem, generating cross-sector economic spillovers, and delivering broader healthcare system benefits.”

KPMG estimates that if reforms are effectively implemented, Vietnam could reach almost 90 trials with a 24.3 per cent compound annual growth rate and a market value of $749.5 million, with an 88.6 per cent rate by 2029. This would create thousands of high-quality jobs, enhance Vietnam’s global standing in medical research, and give patients early access to advanced treatments.