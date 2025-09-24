China ASEAN Innovation Contest 2025: Fourteenth Edition Opens Entries

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - Recently, the 14th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition - 2025 China-ASEAN Specialized Event (hereinafter referred to as the "Specialized Event"), themed with "Fostering Innovation with ASEAN, Empowering Regional Development", was officially launched. The Specialized Event is hosted by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the Nanning Municipal People's Government. It is organized by the MIIT Torch Center Yangtze River Delta Center and the Administrative Committee of Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone.



This Specialized Event specifically targets three strategic emerging industries: New generation information technology, new materials, and biomedicine and pharmaceutical. It is open to Chinese enterprises in ASEAN countries and ASEAN-funded enterprises in China. Additionally, Chinese enterprises with cooperative projects in ASEAN countries may also participate by providing relevant proof of collaboration.



To motivate the participation of high-quality projects, the Specialized Event offers substantial awards and comprehensive support services. In terms of monetary awards, a top prize of RMB 50,000 will be set up for each of the three industry sectors. For implementation support, finalist projects that register an independent legal entity in Nanning for industrialization, or collaborate with local Nanning enterprises for project implementation, may apply for special policies in sectors including agriculture, industry, services, technology, finance, and talent offered by Guangxi, Nanning, and Nanning New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone. Projects attending the final round on-site will receive 3 days of complimentary accommodation and meals at designated hotels for two team members per project. Furthermore, finalist projects will receive one-on-one implementation support services, including assistance with office space selection, business registration, and bank account opening. Winning projects will be prioritized for recommendations to partner venture capital institutions and incubation carriers, included in the key project database of the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center, and given the opportunity to participate in the "China-ASEAN Tour" exchange activities to connect with ASEAN partnership resources.



The registration for the Specialized Event is now open. Enterprises can register directly through the dedicated webpage for the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition -- China-ASEAN Specialized Event (http://dongmeng.cxcyds.com/). The registration deadline is October 15, 2025. The Competition charges no entry fees to participating enterprises. Project collection, the preliminary round, and the final round will take place successively from September to October.



To help participating enterprises better prepare, the organizing committee will hold pre-competition coaching sessions covering aspects such as business plan writing and roadshow training, providing comprehensive support.



According to the organizing committee, this Specialized Event is an important measure to implement the spirit of the Central Conference on Work with Neighboring Countries, focusing on building a community with a shared future in surrounding areas, deepening cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in technological innovation and industrial upgrading, promoting high-quality development of future industries, and facilitating the establishment of a new "dual-circulation" development pattern. It aims to promote technology transfer, achievement commercialization, and industrial matchmaking between China and ASEAN through the competition platform.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.