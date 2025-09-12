Cheetah Mobile Q2 2025 Earnings: Revenue Up 18%, AI Tools Drive Growth

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We delivered another quarter of solid topline growth and meaningful improvement in profitability, underscoring the early progress of our strategic transformation. Total revenue increased 57.5% year-over-year, driven by strong performance of both of our reporting segments. Our Internet business continued to benefit from our transition to a subscription-based model, with growing user engagement and retention. Revenue from our AI and others segment grew 86.4% year-over-year and accounted for 46.5% of total revenue. With the planned addition of UFACTORY, our recently acquired robotic arm business, we aim to strengthen our robotics capabilities and expand our addressable market. We remain committed to investing in AI utility applications and robotics. Encouraged by our business momentum, we will continue to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "We continued to improve profitability in the second quarter, supported by disciplined execution and enhanced operational efficiency. Both GAAP and non-GAAP losses once again narrowed significantly year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, reflecting meaningful progress in our loss reduction efforts. This demonstrates that our path to profitability is both credible and sustained. Our Internet business remained profitable, while adjusted operating losses from our AI and others segment declined significantly, down 62.8% year-over-year and 32.1% quarter-over-quarter, as we shifted from early exploration to a more focused, efficiency-driven strategy. Leveraging AI to accelerate R&D and scale up real-world use cases has contributed meaningfully to this improvement. Our balance sheet remains healthy, giving us the flexibility to continue investing in innovation while maintaining a clear path toward breakeven."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 57.5% year-over-year and 14.0% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB295.2 million (US$41.2 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased by 85.0% year-over-year and 18.6% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB224.8 million (US$31.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 84.4% year-over-year and 18.6% quarter-over-quarter to RMB224.8 million (US$31.4 million). Gross margin was 76.1% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 64.8% in the year-ago quarter and 73.2% in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.1% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 65.0% in the year-ago quarter and 73.2% in the previous quarter.

Operating loss reduced by 85.7% year-over-year and 58.3% quarter-over-quarter to RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating loss reduced by 96.7% year-over-year and 85.5% quarter-over-quarter to RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders decreased by 81.7% year-over-year and 32.1% quarter-over-quarter to RMB22.6 million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders decreased by 87.4% year-over-year and 35.4% quarter-over-quarter to RMB13.7 million (US$1.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,019.6 million (US$281.9 million), ensuring strong liquidity. In the second quarter, the Company generated RMB361.7 million (US$50.5 million) from its operating activities.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB791.2 million (US$110.5 million).

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on September 11, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 4960957

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").