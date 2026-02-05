Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Casio Signs Olympic Skateboarder Yuto Horigome

February 05, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
The electronics manufacturer partnered with the Japanese gold medallist as brand ambassador, connecting with skateboarding culture and younger audiences.

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an ambassador partnership with professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome. Through this partnership, Casio will support Horigome and seek to raise awareness and increase users of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches around the world.

Since taking up skateboarding at the age of six, Horigome has built an outstanding competitive record, including numerous victories at major events. In addition, he has released a great deal of skateboard-related content that conveys the technical skill and creative appeal of the sport. Through both skateboarding as a competitive sport and as part of street life, he has played a key role in the development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome continues to challenge himself to reach unprecedented goals, overcoming setbacks along the way. This approach resonates with the spirit and passion for never giving up that drives the G-SHOCK brand as it continues to push the limits of watchmaking, leading to the ambassador partnership.

To mark the ambassador appointment, a special visual was created featuring typography by VERDY, an artist and close collaborator of Horigome. In addition, a special movie produced by THIRTY 3 MAGAZINE, a street culture publication with VERDY serving as editor-in-chief, was released today on official Casio social media channels.

Along with these works, Horigome and G-SHOCK will continue to share new messages with audiences in Japan and around the world. Together with Horigome, who is known for expressive street skateboarding and as a fashion and culture icon, G-SHOCK will engage in initiatives that support the broader recognition and continued development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome commented:
"I am excited to be able to partner with G-SHOCK. I want to continue taking on challenges in my own way, and at the same time to do what I can to support the next generation. I look forward to taking on new challenges together with everyone involved."

By PR Newswire

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Casio Casio Computer G-SHOCK Yuto Horigome

Related Contents

Casio to release 25 new design calculators

Casio to release 25 new design calculators

Casio to release new MT-G with frame co-created by humans and AI

Casio to release new MT-G with frame co-created by humans and AI

Casio to Release MR-G Watch Inspired by the World’s Largest Frog

Casio to Release MR-G Watch Inspired by the World’s Largest Frog

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Seafood exports rise in January

Seafood exports rise in January

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020