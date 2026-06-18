Caravel Group's 5th ESG report highlights fleet decarbonization and talent integration strategy

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 June 2026 - The Caravel Group, a diversified global conglomerate with core businesses in maritime services, commodity trading and investment management, today released its fifth annual Responsibility Report, Encompass. The report details the Group's progress, key achievements and future targets in running a sustainable and resilient business, with a particular focus on its ship management subsidiary, Fleet Management Limited.



Guided by the four core pillars of the Encompass strategy—Navigating Responsibly, Evolving Environmental Stewardship, Safeguarding People and Working Together—the 2025 report demonstrates how the Group has successfully translated high-level ESG ambitions into measurable, accountable day-to-day operational practices across ship and shore.



Dr. Harry S. Banga, Founder & Executive Chairman of The Caravel Group, said: "Five years ago, we established Encompass as our guiding compass. This fifth annual report is a testament to how we have built a business trusted to perform responsibly, adapt with discipline and remain relevant in a volatile maritime industry. By formally embedding ESG metrics into performance reviews for all onshore employees and establishing strategic initiatives like our LNG bunkering joint venture, we have ensured that responsibility and performance are no longer separate conversations."



Key Sustainable Milestones in 2025:



1. Evolving Environmental Stewardship & Accelerated Decarbonisation

The Group achieved a 42% reduction in managed ship GHG emission intensity from its 2008 baseline, significantly exceeding its established 2030 target of a 30% reduction.

Currently, 74% of the managed fleet is equipped with advanced Energy Saving Devices (ESDs), including high-performance hull paint, Propeller Boss Cap Fins (PBCFs) and variable speed motors, keeping the Group firmly on track to equip 100% of its fleet by 2030.

The Caravel Group entered a strategic joint venture with Celsius Shipping to co-own and operate a new fleet of high-specification LNG bunkering vessels, supporting the maritime sector's wider transition towards cleaner fuels.

2. Navigating Responsibly & Digital Innovation

The Group continued the active pilot deployment of Captain's Eye, an AI-powered maritime safety solution using onboard CCTV to detect smoke, leaks and safety hazards in real-time.

Upgrades to PARIS (integrated fleet management platform) and NOVA (data analytics) provided vessel owners with real-time financial, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime compliance reporting, bolstering transparency and proactive risk management.

3. Safeguarding People & Safety Excellence

Port State Control (PSC) detentions across the fleet plummeted from 22 in 2023 to just 5 in 2025, driven by the Group's increasingly rigorous safety protocols and strengthened reporting discipline.

The Group recorded an exceptional 91% wellbeing score in its annual employee survey, surpassing its 78% target set for 2028 ahead of schedule.

4. Working Together, Talent & Community Engagement

Following its landmark acquisition of the International Maritime Institute (IMI) in India, the Group integrated a highly reliable, Group-aligned talent channel, welcoming over 500 job-ready cadets to Fleet Management in 2025.

The Caravel Group recorded a 92% employee engagement score and a 93% Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) score.

In line with its pledge to commit at least 2% of average net profits over the previous three years to social causes, the Group contributed USD 1,529,993 to community partnerships, education initiatives and disaster relief programmes.

Angad Banga, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Caravel Group, added: "In today's market, sustainability is no longer a future consideration—it is an active operating condition. Regulatory frameworks like FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS carry real economic consequences, and our clients look to us for the systems, judgment and commercial depth to navigate this landscape. By pairing digital tools with a robust talent pipeline through the IMI, we are building organisational capability before the moment it is needed, creating a lasting competitive advantage."



To explore the detailed performance data, future targets, and the full version of the Encompass: Responsibility Report 2025, please visit The Caravel Group Website: https://www.caravel-group.com/our-impact/responsibility-reports

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Learn more: www.caravel-group.com and www.fleetship.com